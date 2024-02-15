Liverpool have been told they remain favourites to land Xabi Alonso despite claims he could be tempted by one of their Premier League rivals, with one observer also identifying four potential signings at Anfield, including a club-record arrival.

The Reds are on the hunt for a new manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp after the German dropped the bombshell news last month that this would be his final season at the Liverpool helm. After close to nine hugely-successful years, Klopp will go down as one of the Merseysiders’ greatest-ever managers, with his on-field success matched only by his larger than life personality off it.

As a result, finding a replacement for him in the Anfield dug-out will arguably be FSG’s most crucial moment of their 14 years in charge of the club.

And while speculation over whom will be his successor is now in full swing, the American owners are determined not to make anything public until the current season is over, especially given the Reds are pushing hard for glory on four fronts and the first of those opportunities coming next weekend in the Carabao Cup final.

Nonetheless, talk over whom steps into the role as Reds boss is generating plenty of attention, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Ruben Amorin and Roberto De Zerbi considered among the contenders.

However, the outstanding favourite is Alonso, with the former Reds midfielder working wonders in his first senior management role with Bayer Leverkusen.

Top of the Bundesliga and chasing the first crown in their entire 119-year history, few doubt Alonso has the coaching ability and charisma to succeed Klopp on Merseyside.

Xabi Alonso to Liverpool given big push forward

Indeed, talk that Alonso could move to Anfield has taken a few strides forward this week with two former Reds old boys revealing why the Spaniard ticks so many boxes for Liverpool.

However, those claims have been dampened somewhat with first Chelsea and more recently Manchester City also surprisingly named as potential suitors for the 42-year-old.

There is also the small matter of both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, with two of Alonso’s other former clubs also linked with his future appointment, though it needs stressing that neither of those two, or Manchester City for that matter, are likely to be in a position to offer Alonso the job any time soon.

That should, in most people’s eyes, give Liverpool a clear run at swooping to bring in their former Champions League winning star, and now their chances have been given a significant push forwards by one of the most prominent pundits in the German game in Jan-Aage Fjortoft.

A former Premier League striker himself, Fjortoft has since carved out a career as one of the Bundesliga’s more well-known and respected pundits.

And speaking on the German Fussball podcast, Fjortoft has explained why he feels Liverpool can land Alonso this summer and insists they are much ahead of any other side in pursuit of his services.

“First of all, if Liverpool are desperate and put all their money on getting Xabi Alonso, I’ve got a feeling they’ll get him,” Fjortoft said.

“Having said that, if there’s one man, if there’s one coach, who will have a good look at his development as a coach, who will have a good look to analyse the Liverpool job – because it doesn’t matter who will come after Jurgen Klopp, that will be a hell of a place to go – Xabi Alonso will do that.”

Liverpool favourites to sign Florian Wirtz

Despite those doubts, Fjortoft believes Alonso will be tempted by the chance to manage the Reds and will find himself hard pressed to reject a firm approach.

“It’s a fair point that he’s a frontrunner. He ticks all the boxes except experience. Yes, he has been long around as a player, but make no mistake: It’s something else to coach Liverpool Football Club than Bayer Leverkusen, and I say that with the greatest of respect for Leverkusen.”

Taking on the Liverpool job will obviously be given serious thought given the club’s prestige and the fact that it is arguably one of the biggest jobs in the world game.

Some observers, though, reckon the Reds are already well down the line into appointing Alonso as boss and that they are already planning up to four huge signings this summer to keep Liverpool challenging for top honours.

And according to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, the Reds had scouts in attendance during the weekend’s huge Bundesliga battle between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, which the hosts won 3-0 to take his side a big step towards the title.

While observing Alonso’s approach to the game will have been high on the agenda, Bailey claims the Reds were also monitoring Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz, who is rated in the €75m – €85m (£64.1m – £72.7m) bracket.

With eight goals and 15 assists from 29 appearances so far this season, it’s easy to see why the 20-year-old is in such high demand.

Three other potential Liverpool signings are named

However, Bailey also claims the Reds were also keeping tabs on their centre-half Piero Hincapie, who has long been on their radar and appears a top summer target for the Merseysiders.

Bailey wrote: ‘HITC has been informed that scouts working on behalf of Liverpool were also in the stands to keep tabs on a number of players. Florian Wirtz, arguably the most exciting young attacking midfielder in Europe, is liked by Liverpool. As is Piero Hincapie. The talented, left-sided centre-half was a target last summer, as confirmed by his agent.’

In addition, Bailey also claims the Reds had their eyes on two other targets in the form of Bayern Munich duo Joshua Kimmich, who looks poised to leave this summer, and Jamal Musiala.

‘Manchester City were also watching Wirtz and Musiala on Sunday,’ Bailey continued. ‘Ditto Joshua Kimmich, the uber-experienced Germany international who made his Bayern breakthrough during Pep Guardiola’s successful stint at the Allianz Arena.

‘Kimmich is among Man City’s leading midfield targets for the summer window. Bayern may be open to offers too, with Kimmich’s contract expiring in 2025.’

Of that trio, a move for Hincapie arguably looks most pressing, with his agent recently revealing the likely cost of any deal this summer.

“Liverpool were interested in him, but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield,” Manuel Sierra said. “It will not be less than £50million.”

