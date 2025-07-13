Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s private comments about Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate have been revealed in the Spanish media, as details of Los Blancos’ planned bid for the Frenchman come to light.

Konate has long been on Madrid’s radar, with the central defender out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season. Los Blancos had initially planned to sign the France international as a free agent next summer, but the situation has now changed.

The 26-year-old has told Liverpool that he will not sign a new contract, with the Premier League champions considering cashing in on him now.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso is a huge fan of Konate and wants to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The former Madrid midfielder, who was appointed as Los Blancos manager at the end of last season following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, is not happy with how his team performed defensively against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as they lost 4-0.

Defensa Central has brought an update on Konate’s situation, revealing what Alonso has told his Madrid bosses about the Liverpool defender.

‘He’s a fantastic player, powerful, with speed, good heading… a great centre-back for Madrid,’ Alonso is reported to have told Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Konate has been at Liverpool since 2021 and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

The defender was a key figure for the Reds last season, as Arne Slot’s side became the Premier League champions.

The Reds are already looking at a potential replacement for Konate, with Liverpool planning a final offer for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

Real Madrid ready to meet Liverpool demands for Konate – report

According to Fichajes, Madrid are going all out for Konate and are ready to satisfy the demands of both the player and his club, Liverpool.

The Spanish news outlet has revealed that Madrid are ready to pay the €50million (£43.2m, $58.5m) transfer fee that Liverpool are demanding for the France international centre-back.

Alonso has not been impressed with Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio. and wants to bring Konate to the Santiago Bernabeu and pair him with Dean Huijsen at the heart of the Madrid defence.

According to Fichajes, Konate has ‘made his intention’ to play for Madrid and will not consider signing for any other club.

Madrid are said to have ‘reached a comprehensive agreement’ with Konate, and with the defender refusing to sign a new deal, Liverpool may have to cash in on him this summer and avoid the risk of losing him on a free at the end of next season.

Madrid have hatched a plan to convince Liverpool to sell Alexis Mac Allister to them in the summer transfer window, with Alonso personally keen on bringing the Argentina international midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo has chosen his next club between Arsenal and Liverpool, with Madrid said to be willing to sell the Brazil international forward this summer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that AC Milan are internally discussing signing a Madrid defender.

