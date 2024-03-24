Xabi Alonso to make Liverpool favourites for convinced defender if he agrees to replace Jurgen Klopp

Xabi Alonso could sign one of his most trusted allies for his next club

A trusted member of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen squad could pick Liverpool as his next destination as well, on one condition, reports claim.

Alonso is a major candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool’s manager when the German tactician resigns in the summer. After impressing as a player before for Liverpool, Alonso has earned the right to be considered for the manager’s role thanks to his inspirational work with Bayer Leverkusen.

If he does take the Liverpool job next, Alonso would have to reshape the squad in his image. The formation he uses at Bayer Leverkusen is different to how Klopp currently sets Liverpool up.

Defence is one of the main areas Liverpool could consider investing in, with Joel Matip due to become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season.

In the search for a reliable partner for Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool have been linked with a couple of Bayer Leverkusen defenders. One is Piero Hincapie, who is left-footed, and another is Edmond Tapsoba, who is right-footed.

The latest news regards the latter. According to the Mirror, Alonso has identified Tapsoba as someone he would like to take with him into his next job.

Of course, Liverpool are not the only club Alonso could go to next. TEAMtalk reported recently that he has doubts about living up to the pressure of taking the reins from a manager as revered as Klopp.

Besides, Bayern Munich – another of Alonso’s former clubs from his playing days, and one that also know they will be changing coaches in the summer when Thomas Tuchel leaves – are deemed strong contenders to make an offer to the man seemingly about to end their long run of consecutive Bundesliga titles.

And the inference currently is that Tapsoba, who has fully bought into Alonso’s vision, is willing to go wherever his manager goes.

In other words, if Liverpool appoint Alonso, they would become the favourites to sign Tapsoba. If he goes to Bayern instead, the 25-year-old might too.

After all, only Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan Tah have made more appearances for Bayer Leverkusen during their Alonso era.

Tapsoba has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham, but they may have to be ruled out if they aren’t going to become possible destinations for Alonso as well.

As things stand, it seems to be a battle between Liverpool and Bayern for the 42-year-old, with confidence growing among the Germans.

Why Liverpool are thinking of defensive targets

Liverpool may have to draft up a list of alternatives, not just for the manager position but also in terms of defensive targets, in case Alonso and Tapsoba link up at Bayern instead.

But there is still a chance of seeing them together at Liverpool. And given that Van Dijk likes to play on the left-hand side of a centre-back pairing, despite being right-footed, putting Tapsoba in the right-sided centre-back position might be wise.

With Matip out injured, Liverpool currently have Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarrell Quansah as options to partner Van Dijk.

Konate recently pledged his future to the club despite links with a move to hometown team Paris Saint-Germain, while Gomez has showed his versatility this season and Quansah has outlined his potential.

But none of them have yet been able to consistently be on the same level as Van Dijk, who himself may no longer be the solution for years to come due to his age.

Therefore, signing a new centre-back – if not an absolute priority – is something Liverpool may consider, especially if they were to get Alonso and even more so if he wanted to use a back three like he has with Bayer Leverkusen.

