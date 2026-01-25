Liverpool have reportedly been in contact with Xabi Alonso’s representatives as they consider parting ways with Arne Slot, who is said to be increasingly in danger of being sacked.

The Reds suffered a painful 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth yesterday, with Amine Adli notching a 95th-minute winning goal for the Cherries, and that has led to fresh speculation over Slot’s future.

Liverpool, like any well-run club, are doing their due diligence on potential replacements for Slot, in case they are forced to sack the Dutchman.

Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this month, has long been linked with Liverpool. The Reds seriously considered appointing him before he left Bayer Leverkusen for Los Blancos, and he still has admirers among Anfield chiefs.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool have been ‘in contact with Alonso’s entourage’ and the discussions have been ‘positive’. The Spaniard is said to ‘know’ that he would be ‘welcomed back’ to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Slot’s position as Liverpool manager is ‘on the line’ – and he hasn’t been helped by the defeat to Bournemouth.

The fact that Alonso is without a club and is a free agent undoubtedly makes him a leading contender to replace Slot should he be axed, but he is not the only target on the Reds’ radar.

Xabi Alonso on Liverpool’s radar amid Arne Slot pressure

Sources at Liverpool have consistently stated that they continue to back Slot. He still has plenty of credit in the bank after leading the Reds to Premier League glory last term.

This season was always going to one of transition for Liverpool, too, after they splashed close £450million on new additions over the summer.

But that mammoth outlay also brings more pressure for quick success, and we have reported how Liverpool have ‘contingency plans’ in place should they decide to sack Slot.

Along with Alonso, we understand that Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Marseille’s Roberto de Zerbi, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Porto’s Francesco Farioli are all on the radar of the Liverpool hierarchy.

Liverpool face Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday, before a Premier League clash against Newcastle next weekend. Failure to achieve wins in either of those Anfield fixtures will further add to the pressure.

As for Alonso, it is unclear how long he will wait to return to management, but if Liverpool were to make a serious move for him, he’d no doubt be very tempted to join.

Latest Liverpool news: Ex-Everton star wanted / ‘€100m’ bid claims

Meanwhile, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have reignited their interest in Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson.

The Reds are considering a move for Robinson, a product of Everton’s academy, to potentially replace Andy Robertson, who is expected to join Tottenham imminently.

In other news, a report from Spain has shockingly claimed that Liverpool are preparing a ‘€100m (£86.7m) offer’ for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Liverpool’s ‘search for a dominant midfielder is a priority’, per the report, and it has led to them focusing on Tchouameni again, a player they wanted in 2022.

