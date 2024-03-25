Xabi Alonso’s Liverpool revolution in tatters as top target agrees €4.5m Juventus wage

Xabi Alonso’s hopes of overseeing a revolution at Liverpool have suffered a blow after top Reds target Teun Koopmeiners reportedly agreed personal terms with Italian giants Juventus.

Koopmeiners has emerged as a key player for Atalanta over recent years, establishing a productive midfield partnership with Brazilian star Ederson.

The Dutchman has registered 12 goals and four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, with his performances for the Serie A club bringing the playmaker to the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Having been linked to a move to the Premier League with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United over recent months, Koopmeiners’ revealed last week that he has signalled his intention to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.

“I have told Atalanta that I want to leave the club in the summer,” he said. “I hope there will be options to consider this year

“I’ve had an amazing time at Atalanta and I hope they will get a big sum.”

Juventus to pip Liverpool to Teun Koopmeiners?

Liverpool – currently looking for a new manager following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to step down at the end of the season with former midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso widely regarded as the favourite to take over – have been the English club linked most prominently with an approach for Koopmeiners.

A report earlier this month indicated that the Merseyside club have telegraphed their interest in the player to Atalanta, with a bid for Koopmeiners in the works.

A report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, has claimed that Juventus are poised to hijack the deal after agreeing personal terms – including a salary worth €4.5million per year – with Koopmeiners after the player instructed his agent, Bart Baving, to strike a deal with the Old Lady.

Yet there remains a glimmer of hope for Liverpool, with Juventus now faced with the prospect of having to agree a transfer fee with Atalanta.

Atalanta are said to have played a price tag of no less than €60m for Koopmeiners, which may prove a stumbling block for Juventus following the club’s commitment to pursuing a more sustainable business model.

