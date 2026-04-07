Xabi Alonso is on Liverpool's radar as pressure on Arne Slot ramps up

Xabi Alonso is preparing for a return to management this summer, with sources close to the Spaniard confirming to TEAMtalk that he is ready to step back into the dugout, as pressure on Liverpool boss Arne Slot ramps up.

We revealed in an update on Sunday how Slot’s position is under ‘review’ by Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), and they will not hesitate to sack the Dutchman should they feel a change is necessary.

Alonso, meanwhile, has been out of work since his departure from Real Madrid in January, after president Florentino Perez made the decision to end his stint just over six months into the role.

Despite the abrupt exit, Alonso’s camp have been keen to stress the strength of his record at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving with a win rate exceeding 70%, a figure that places him among elite managerial company.

Now, attention is turning firmly towards what comes next, and a return to Anfield is emerging as a genuine possibility.

Alonso is being strongly linked with Liverpool as pressure continues to mount on current boss Slot. While we understand that no direct talks have taken place at this stage, there is a clear sense of mutual interest between the two parties.

Slot is fully aware that Alonso’s presence on the market adds an extra layer of scrutiny to his position. The Spaniard’s deep connection with Liverpool – forged over a five-year spell as a player – only intensifies the narrative. Alonso has previously declared he will always consider himself a Liverpool fan, further strengthening the emotional pull of a potential return.

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Liverpool face competition for Alonso’s signature

However, Liverpool are not the only club monitoring developments.

Alonso’s availability has also put him on Manchester City’s radar as they assess long-term options should Pep Guardiola decide to step away.

Chelsea, too, are understood to have long admired the 44-year-old and continue to keep a close eye on his situation.

Despite the growing speculation, Alonso’s camp insist that no formal discussions have taken place with any club.

That said, they do not deny that a move back to England is firmly on the agenda at some stage in his managerial career.

For now, Alonso remains one of the most intriguing free agents in world football and with interest building across the Premier League, his next move is shaping up to be one of the biggest stories of the summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Monaco star targeted / Konate agreement

Meanwhile, we revealed yesterday how scouts from Liverpool and Manchester United have both been keeping a close eye on Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche recently.

The 24-year-old is a summer target for both clubs, though it could take £61million to lure him from the Ligue 1 side.

In other news, our sources have exclusively revealed to us that Liverpool have now reached a ‘broad agreement’ on a new long-term contract for Ibrahima Konate.

The news comes as a major boost to the Reds as they have been pushing to extend his deal for some time, amid interest from Real Madrid and other top sides.

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