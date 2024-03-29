Xabi Alonso told he’ll regret ‘shock’ Liverpool decision with stunning Leverkusen ‘sack’ claim made

Xabi Alonso has announced that he will be remaining at Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season despite both Liverpool and Bayern Munich chasing him.

The Spanish coach has done a tremendous job at Leverkusen, with the German side 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and on track to lift the first league title in their history.

Liverpool have been extremely impressed with Alonso’s work and as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, made him their top choice to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Bayern Munich have also been trying to lure the former midfielder to the Allianz Stadium, with Thomas Tuchel set to leave the European giants at the end of the season.

“My job at Bayer is not over,” Alonso announced on Friday.

“I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it’s all fantastic here. I’m still [a] young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.

READ MORE: Liverpool line up £100m deal for Jurgen Klopp’s ‘favourite player’ to replace exit-bound superstar

“I’m grateful to Bayer and the board, the players, the fans. I feel that this is the best way, to continue together. I have also informed the players, it’s true.

“My deadline was this week, it’s [a] matter of respect. Now everything is clear. I’m not gonna comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and I’ve strong links with them but I’m in the place where I want to be.”

Xabi Alonso may ‘regret’ turning down Liverpool job

Paul Merson reacted to Alonso’s decision on Sky Sports News and said that he hopes the manager doesn’t regret his ‘shock’ decision to snub Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

“If I’m being honest yes, I’m surprised. I think you’ve got to make hay while the sun shines in management, and you’re talking about two of the biggest jobs in world football with Bayern Munich and Liverpool,” Merson said.

“This chance may never come again. I don’t see Bayer Leverkusen winning the Bundesliga next season, I expect Bayern Munich the juggernaut to carry on as they have the last 10, 11, 12 years.

“I’m shocked, really shocked. I can understand that he’s probably happy with what he’s doing. He’s getting great accolades and rightly so.

“But these opportunities come along once in a blue moon and I just hope he doesn’t regret this decision. That’s my opinion.

“I know what managers are like, but everyone gets the sack in the end. He’s turning down two of the biggest jobs in the world.”:

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool set asking price for elite Real Madrid target, but second exit ‘impossible’; West Ham to sign Tottenham-linked forward