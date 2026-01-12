Real Madrid have stunned the Spanish press by sacking Xabi Alonso, reigniting interest in the coach from Liverpool and one of their Premier League rivals.

Real Madrid were beaten 3-2 by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, with Raphinha scoring the winner. Spanish outlet AS reported that Alonso’s job was ‘not in danger’ despite the result, but Madrid announced his shock departure on Monday afternoon.

A club statement read: ‘Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end.

‘Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

‘We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.’

In a separate statement, the club revealed that B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa will step up and replace Alonso.

‘Real Madrid C. F. would like to announce that Alvaro Arbeloa will be the new first team coach,’ Los Blancos wrote.

‘Alvaro Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid’s youth academy since 2020. He coached the Under-14s A in the 2020-2021 season, winning the league title, the Under-16s in the 2021-2022 season and the Under-19s from 2022 to 2025. As coach of the Under-19s, he won the treble in the 2022-2023 season (League, Copa del Rey and Champions Cup) and the League in the 2024-2025 season.

‘As a player, Alvaro Arbeloa was part of Real Madrid in one of the most successful periods of its history. He defended our shirt between 2009 and 2016, in 238 official matches. During that time he won 8 trophies: 2 European Cups, 1 Club World Cup, 1 Uefa Super Cup, 1 LaLiga title, 2 Copa del Rey trophies and 1 Spanish Super Cup.

‘With the Spanish national team, Alvaro Arbeloa was also part of a historic era, in which he won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and 2 European Championships (2008 and 2012). He was capped 56 times.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool, Tottenham keen on Xabi Alonso appointment – Sources

Liverpool previously held talks with Alonso in 2024 as they searched for Jurgen Klopp’s successor, but he opted to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another campaign.

Arne Slot joined instead and guided the Reds to a surprise Premier League title in his first season, though things have not gone to plan this term.

With Liverpool fourth in the Premier League and having drawn their last three games before the FA Cup clash against Barnsley, sources have told TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher that Alonso’s sacking could make things uncomfortable for Slot.

That is because Liverpool remain keen admirers of Alonso and could restart talks with their former midfielder if Slot cannot turn results around.

Alonso would have the immediate backing of Liverpool fans given he helped the club win the Champions League and FA Cup as a player.

Sources have also told Fletcher that Tottenham Hotspur might try for Alonso amid uncertainty over Thomas Frank’s future.

Spurs sit 14th in the league, while their FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa piled more pressure on Frank.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey reported on Sunday that the Spurs board is split over Frank’s long-term future.

Returning to Liverpool, James Pearce has insisted that Slot maintains the backing of the Anfield hierarchy, who understand the tough issues he has had to deal with.

But that could change if Liverpool endure a poor second half of the season, especially with Alonso now a free agent.

Latest on Guehi to Liverpool; Guler message

No Liverpool panic over Man City hijack of Marc Guehi deal as FSG weigh up stunning early move

Liverpool laughing as Crystal Palace set new Guehi transfer price after star chooses Anfield

Real Madrid sensation Arda Guler sends message to Arsenal, transfer rivals over spectacular January switch