The growing speculation linking Xabi Alonso with the Liverpool job is beginning to cast a long shadow over current boss Arne Slot, with TEAMtalk sources revealing the Dutchman has become increasingly agitated by the ongoing rumours.

Reports emerging from Spain this week suggested Alonso already has a three-year agreement in place to replace Slot this summer. Liverpool sources, though, have firmly denied those claims, insisting there is no agreement and no talks in place with the former Reds midfielder.

However, what the club cannot deny is that Slot’s position at Liverpool will be reviewed at the end of the season, though internally they stress that such assessments are routine and happen every summer.

Sources also believe Slot’s growing frustration has been visible in recent press conferences. His criticism of the quality of Premier League football this season – made while Arsenal appear destined for the title – is understood not to have gone down particularly well inside Anfield. TEAMtalk has been told that some within the club hierarchy felt those remarks were poorly judged at a sensitive time.

Behind the scenes, we understand Liverpool’s hierarchy does have concerns about whether Slot can restore the club to genuine title-contending status, though they are determined to give him until the season’s end before forming a judgement over his long-term future.

The pressure, though, is heightened by the huge investment made last summer. Liverpool spent record sums – around £440m (€505m, $600m) to secure the signings of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, among others, as part of a major squad rebuild.

As we previously revealed, Liverpool view Wirtz in particular as a generational talent and believe the German international has the potential to develop into one of the world’s very best players.

That belief is also fuelling internal debate at Anfield: whether Slot is the right coach to lead that development or if the club should consider another elite manager to take the project forward.

DON’T MISS: Arne Slot sack pressure fuelled at Liverpool by Xabi Alonso presence as Carragher names three factors that weaken Dutchman

What sources are saying on Arne Slot future, Xabi Alonso links

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey has been speaking to sources close to the club and to figures connected with Alonso’s camp, and says the situation is becoming increasingly delicate.

“Liverpool, for their part, deny an agreement with Alonso and insist they have not talked to him,” Bailey said.

“But clearly they don’t and can’t deny their admiration – he is a club legend. They also can’t deny worries about the season under Slot. They have recovered to an extent, but they are miles off it.

“Unfortunately for Slot, Alonso is available, and he is keen to try his hand in the Premier League; I can confirm that, having spoken to people close to his camp. And the one big thing here… Florian Wirtz. Who turned him into one of Europe’s most wanted players? Who does Wirtz love playing for? Alonso.

“Let’s not forget, before signing for Liverpool, they tried to get Real Madrid to sign him. The reason behind that was not money or his love for the Spanish capital – he wanted to play for Alonso again.”

Wirtz’s development under Alonso during their time together at Bayer Leverkusen is widely credited with helping propel the German playmaker into the elite bracket of European football.

Because of that relationship, the idea of Alonso taking over at Anfield would carry an obvious sporting logic – particularly if Liverpool see Wirtz as the central figure in their next era.

For now, Liverpool maintain that no talks have taken place with Alonso and dismiss suggestions that a deal is already in place.

But with the Spaniard admired by the club’s hierarchy, eager to manage in England and closely linked to one of Liverpool’s most prized assets, the sense around Anfield is that the situation could yet develop into one of the most intriguing managerial storylines of the summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Cut-price deal for Real Madrid star;

With regards Slot’s future, David Ornstein has also delivered an update on the Reds boss, while also offering new insight into the future of defender Ibrahima Konate, who falls out of contract at Anfield in a matter of months.

In other news, it’s been reported that Jurgen Klopp has rejected both Liverpool AND Real Madrid to take on a dream job that Manchester United will love.

On the transfer front, Liverpool have reportedly been handed a ‘golden opportunity’ to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, with ‘conditions’ set for a cut-price transfer this summer.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed two concrete transfer options for Alisson Becker as the Liverpool goalkeeper weighs up his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.