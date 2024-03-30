Xabi Alonso slammed for ‘terrible decision’ to reject Liverpool amid warning of Bayer Leverkusen exodus

Xabi Alonso should have taken the Liverpool job while his stock is high rather than committing to Bayer Leverkusen, according to a former Reds player.

On Friday, Alonso confirmed he will be staying with Bayer Leverkusen instead of moving to another club like Liverpool or Bayern Munich ahead of next season. It means both clubs will have to look elsewhere in their searches for successors to Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel respectively.

Alonso used to play for Liverpool and Bayern, so would have found himself in familiar surroundings at either destination.

However, TEAMtalk has reported for over a month that Alonso has been having doubts about taking the Liverpool job at this stage of his career.

Alonso effectively confirmed that himself this week, but he has already been warned by some pundits that he might regret not jumping at the chance to return to Liverpool.

For example, a ‘shocked’ Paul Merson suggested “this chance may never come again” when reacting to Alonso’s decision.

Something similar has been echoed by former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole, who has reminded Alonso how fickle the world of football management can be.

“I think it’s a terrible decision. He is the hottest property in world football, in management right now,” Cole claimed on TNT Sports.

“A manager’s stock goes up and down so quickly. I think he should have made the move this summer because in a year’s time it could be completely different.

“Keeping this [Bayer Leverkusen] team together is going to be tough enough because they’ve got some fantastic players and all the big giants in Europe are going to be looking at them.”

What will Alonso’s Leverkusen future look like?

Indeed, even though Alonso has decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, several of their players will be in demand in the transfer market.

Despite never winning a Bundesliga title before, Bayer Leverkusen have been unbeaten this season. It has been thanks to a combination of Alonso’s inspired management and some impressive performances by the standout members of their squad.

Just as many clubs were making notes on Alonso, there will be others across Europe adding some of his star players to their shortlists.

The target for Alonso will be to ensure Bayer Leverkusen remain consistent next season. It would be harsh to expect him to deliver another title challenge this convincing, but if he does, it would only maintain his high stock ahead of other jobs potentially becoming available.

But if Liverpool land on an alternative who proves to be worthy of becoming Klopp’s long-term successor, it may be a while before Alonso hears from them again.

