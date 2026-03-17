Xabi Alonso has made clear his first three transfer demands to Liverpool bosses, with three world-class signings worth a combined £245m, after agreeing to replace Arne Slot, who will be sacked at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Dutchman has presided over a miserable campaign that has seen Liverpool’s crown as champions weigh heavily, and with Slot unable to get a consistent tune out of his expensively assembled squad. Currently 21 points shy of table-topping Arsenal, Liverpool now face a battle just to qualify for next season’s Champions League, so sharp has their fall been.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands a review of the Dutchman’s position will be held at the end of the season, and with the club having been strongly linked with Alonso as a successor.

While our sources insist that no talks have yet to take place, nor an agreement been reached, it’s understood Alonso has made it clear he wants the job, while Slot himself has become agitated by the long shadow being cast over Anfield by the Spaniard.

Sunday’s woeful 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur appears to have severely cranked up the pressure on Slot as a result, and a series of journalists have branded the result and performance as one of Liverpool’s most disappointing of the season so far.

David Lynch, who has covered the Reds for years and is seen as something of an oracle on the club, believes Sunday’s result leaves FSG with nowhere to go over Slot and wrote on X: ‘Completely, inexcusably abject from Liverpool – the worst result of a horrible season. It may well be the case that this league no longer allows you to play good football, but ineffectiveness isn’t compulsory, too. How can Arne Slot possibly make the case to stay this summer?’

ESPN‘s Liverpool correspondent, Beth Lindop, said: ‘In a season filled with so many abject results, that one might just be the worst for Liverpool. So predictable and avoidable. Not enough urgency or intent to build on their early lead. Loud boos at the full-time whistle. Players look shellshocked.’

Those comments come after a report on X from a team of five elite reporters, claimed Slot will be sacked by the Reds this week if they exit the Champions League to Galatasaray and with an interim boss now ‘sitting by the phone’ and waiting for the call to take charge.

Following on from all that, a report in Spain has galloped forward with claims that Alonso is ready to accept the job as Liverpool manager, and having identified the first three signings he wants to bring to the club to help steer the Reds back towards glory next season…

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Xabi Alonso wants £245m trio for Liverpool

Per the report, Slot has already identified the three areas of weakness that have held Liverpool back this summer and wants to strengthen both in central defence, central midfield and sign a world-class replacement for Mohamed Salah on the wing.

It’s claimed Alonso ‘demands three signings to accept the offer’ to join Liverpool, with the former Real Madrid boss ‘very clear that he will not accept just any project without first analysing the sporting conditions’.

As a result, it’s reported that the Spaniard has ‘put forward’ the name of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, who he believes ‘would be a key piece in building a solid team from the back’.

The Italian defender, regarded as one of the best centre-halves in world football, is valued at around £80m (€92m, $106m).

In addition, it’s alleged Alonso also wants £65m-rated (€75m, $86m) Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton to strengthen his midfield, while PSG’s superstar winger Bradley Barcola the man targeted to add excitement and unpredictability to the wings.

The Frenchman, considered not for sale by the Ligue 1 giants, is valued at £100m (€116m, $133m), with the combined triple deal, were it to come off, worth a combined £245m ($283m, $326m).

n more detail, the report adds: ‘In addition to strengthening the defence, the Spanish manager has also requested the addition of young talent in other areas of the pitch. One of the names on his list is Adam Wharton, an English midfielder who has attracted considerable interest in the Premier League due to his ability to control the tempo of the game and his potential for future success.

‘The third signing that Xabi Alonso considers important is that of forward Bradley Barcola, a player with speed, the ability to unbalance defences, and the capacity to create danger in the final third of the field. The manager believes that a player with this profile can provide new solutions for a team that lacks a pure dribbler on the wing.’

Latest Liverpool news: Bayern turn down Reds target;

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been given a major incentive to push through a deal for another major summer target in Yan Diomande after a German source revealed why Bayern Munich have decided not to pursue their interest in the RB Leipzig winger.

Elsewhere, it’s claimed that Arsenal have decided to show interest in an electric winger after Liverpool had a bid for him rejected.

In other news, Liverpool are said to be ‘fighting’ with Manchester United for a top Premier League midfielder this season, with competition for his signature heating up.

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