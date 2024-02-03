Liverpool have been given potentially their biggest boost yet in their quest to appoint a successor to Jurgen Klopp after being given a major update on the chances of Xabi Alonso leaving Bayer Leverkusen – while more claims are emerging in Portugal about the prospects of Ruben Amorim taking the job.

The Reds’ hunt for a new manager is well underway as they prepare to wave farewell to iconic boss Klopp. The German announced last week that he will depart Liverpool at the end of the season after close to nine hugely-successful years at the helm. And after leading the Merseysiders to six trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League, Klopp’s place as one of their all-time great managers is 100% assured.

While the Reds are thankfully not short of options in their quest to appoint a successor to Klopp, especially given they were served notice by Klopp as far back as November but with the news only becoming public knowledge in late January, owners FSG are not prepared to go public with their pursuit so as not to derail the Liverpool players from their task at hand.

Indeed, having reached the Carabao Cup final and after devastating Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield to surge five points clear at the top of the Premier League, the Reds could be on for one of their greatest-ever seasons under Klopp. And with their hopes of FA Cup glory and Europa League success also very much alive, Klopp could bow out in fairytale fashion.

Nonetheless, speculation over who steps into the Anfield hotseat is already well underway with both Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi reportedly emerging as the Reds’ top two candidates.

Alonso to Liverpool given major push forward after update in Germany

Supporters of Liverpool understandbly see Alonso as the perfect candidate. He remains one of the club’s more popular former players in recent years, while the stellar job he has done with Bayer Leverkusen – who are currently top of the Bundesliga and chasing the first German crown in their 119-year history – means he ticks all the right boxes for FSG.

Alonso’s claims have also been given a massive push forward by De Zerbi, who has talked up the Spaniard’s credentials to take on the Anfield hotseat, as well as providing a teasing update over his own future at Brighton.

Now Liverpool’s prospects of luring Alonso back to Anfield have been given another significant lift, with BILD journalist Christian Falk revealing there is a growing acceptance at Leverkusen that the 42-year-old could be on his way this summer.

And in also revealing how Klopp, could end up taking charge of the Germany national squad in the upcoming months, Falk has told Caught Offside about what he knows of the upcoming managerial merry-go-round.

“The announced resignation of Jürgen Klopp also has consequences in Germany,” he said.

“Leverkusen are preparing for the possibility of losing coach Xabi Alonso to the Reds. Hansi Flick was actually considered a potential successor. But the former national coach is at the top of FC Barcelona’s list as Xavi’s successor.

“In Germany, however, people hope that Jurgen Klopp will become the national coach at some point. But the job as England national coach should also appeal to him. Nobody believes that he will never be a coach again.

“His assistant Peter Krawietz will wait until his boss takes a new job. Pep Lijnders, on the other hand, is interested in finding his own role as a manager.”

Ruben Amorim: Liverpool update emerges as exit clause is explained

While Alonso and De Zerbi are probably the top two candidates for the role, reports in Portugal are also pushing the claims of Sporting Lisbon coach Amorin succeeding Klopp.

The 39-year-old has won widespread acclaim for his tactical nouse and exciting playing style, which led Sporting CP to the Primeira Liga title in 2021.

Currently contracted to 2026, Amorim has a hefty release clause that would mean an approach from Liverpool would hit them hard in the pocket.

To that end, the Reds would have to pay €20m (£17.1m) to buy out Amorim from his current contract, though the clause would only be active come the end of the season.

That clause also raises to an eye-watering €30m (£25.7m) if a rival Portuguese club tried to lure him away.

But amid reports Liverpool had already made contact with the capital club to begin negotiations, Portuguese outlet Record has a fresh update on those claims and are adamant that the Reds have ‘not made contact’ and the possibility of the 39-year-old leaving ‘has not arisen’.

Furthermore, even if they were to, it’s stated Amorim would swat them to one side, with his entire focus on helping Sporting enjoy as successful an end to the season as they possibly can.

Fabrizio Romano on Liverpool hunt for manager and new sporting director

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool will put their focus into appointing a new sporting director to succeed Jorg Schamdtke before they settle on Klopp’s successor.

And speaking to Givemesport, he does further substantiate links to Alonso and De Zerbi.

“I still insist on two names confirmed who are Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi, who for sure are on the list,” he told GIVEMESPORT. “But I’m sure they will take their time and I’m still sure that Liverpool want to appoint a sporting director before deciding who is going to be the new manager.

“So it’s going to be a new project with many things to decide, not just the manager and this is why I think they’re going to take some time.”

Of those three candidates, Amorin boasts the best record, having a win percentage of 69.47%, winning 132 of his 190 matches in charge.

Alonso has a win record of 63.08% (41 wins from 65 games), while De Zerbi has 47.14% (33 victories from 70 games).

