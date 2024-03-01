Xabi Alonso to Liverpool explodes into life with ‘verbal promise’, contract details and cost of raid all revealed

Liverpool are closing in on replacing Jurgen Klopp with Xabi Alonso

Liverpool appear to be closing in on appointing Xabi Alonso as their successor to Jurgen Klopp following a wholly encouraging triple update.

Klopp announced in late-January his intention to walk away from Liverpool at season’s end. Losing the legendary German will be a bitter pill to swallow for the Reds, though a potential four-trophy haul would at least conclude the Klopp era in magnificent fashion.

To ensure Liverpool don’t suffer a period of decline once Klopp leaves, owners FSG are determined to appoint Xabi Alonso – who is widely viewed as the most highly regarded young manager in the game – as Klopp’s heir.

Furthermore, FSG are attempting to re-hire Michael Edwards who previously worked wonders in the sporting director role at Anfield.

Jorg Schmadtke departed Liverpool at the culmination of the January transfer window. Liverpool have already approached Edwards about returning once, though are now launching a second attempt that comes with the promise of total control.

A sporting director will be put in place before any agreement on Klopp’s successor in the dugout is finalised.

However, according to multiple sources, Liverpool are closing in on Xabi Alonso to become their next manager.

The Spaniard has worked wonders at Bayer Leverkusen who are on course to lift their first ever Bundesliga title. Even more remarkable is the fact Leverkusen remain unbeaten across all competitions this season.

Alonso has ‘verbal promise’ with Leverkusen

Alonso is Liverpool’s No 1 target and according to Sky Germany, a ‘verbal promise’ is in place that can facilitate his move to Anfield.

They state that while there’s no formal release clause in Alonso’s deal at Leverkusen, the German club do have a ‘verbal promise’ with their manager.

The agreement reportedly relates to Leverkusen giving Alonso the green light to leave THIS SUMMER in the event they receive a ‘suitable’ offer.

On that front, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool have held positive talks with Alonso’s camp and a three-year contract has been put on the table.

Sky Germany concluded any club wishing to poach Alonso will be required to pay Leverkusen a compensation package worth between €15m-€25m.

That is a steep price to pay, though given Alonso remains Liverpool’s clear choice and talks have progressed, logic would dictate FSG are prepared to pay up.

PREM PREDICTIONS: Huge Man City v Man Utd verdict; Liverpool find a way; lethal Arsenal cut through Blades

Bayern Munich no match for Liverpool?

Bayern Munich have also fixed their gaze on Alonso. Their current manager, Thomas Tuchel, will depart at season’s end.

However, according a third positive update, this time from HITC, Alonso is expected to snub Bayern in favour of signing with Liverpool.

Ob the subject of when Alonso to Liverpool would be announced, TEAMtalk has learned public confirmation of the move will be delayed until Klopp has left Anfield.

In other words, Alonso may officially sign with Liverpool in the coming weeks and months, though it won’t be announced until after the season has concluded.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool incredibly put star forward up for sale, as post-Klopp Reds prepare to let three big names go