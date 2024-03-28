Xabi Alonso to Liverpool: Huge new Bayern claim puts Hughes back in mix, but major hurdle looms large

Bayern Munich have publicly admitted that landing Xabi Alonso this summer will be very tough, giving Liverpool a boost as they try to reunite with their former midfielder.

Liverpool are conducting an overhaul to give themselves the best possible chance of winning more trophies after iconic manager Jurgen Klopp leaves at the end of the season. Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have already brought Michael Edwards back into the fold as their new CEO of football operations.

Edwards was offered the opportunity to return to Anfield as sporting director, but he held out for a bigger role. Instead, Edwards has given the sporting director job to former Bournemouth chief Richard Hughes.

The latter has been tasked with heading up Liverpool’s pursuit of a new manager. In recent months, there has been plenty of talk about Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso becoming Klopp’s successor.

However, Bayern are pushing hard to win the race for the Spaniard, while Leverkusen remain determined to keep him for at least another season.

Those factors have forced Liverpool to strongly consider alternative coaches, such as Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim. Joao Palhinha has even talked up the possibility of his Portuguese compatriot Amorim moving to the Premier League and thriving.

But it is not guaranteed that Alonso will snub Liverpool for Bayern in the summer. In an interview with German source Das Erste, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness has played down the chances of Alonso moving to Bavaria by saying (via Fabrizio Romano): “I feel that it will be very difficult to sign Xabi Alonso, not to say probably impossible.

“I can certainly imagine him staying at Bayer Leverkusen to continue his job.”

Bayern unsure whether Xabi Alonso raid will work

Hoeness’ first comment will be welcomed by Hughes and Liverpool, as it seems Bayern are sweating over their chances of capturing Alonso.

However, it is clear that Liverpool still need to overcome Leverkusen if they are to bring Alonso back to Merseyside.

Leverkusen feel the 42-year-old will want to stay this summer to try and help Leverkusen potentially win a second Bundesliga title – should they triumph this season – while also competing in a first Champions League campaign since 2019-20.

However, Liverpool will try their hardest to convince Alonso that moving back to England is the right decision, as it will put him against some of the best managers in the world, including Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery.

Liverpool have also built an excellent young team, which means they should be able to continue competing for titles without Klopp at the helm.

Alonso is certainly facing a huge decision this summer as he must pick between two of Europe’s most illustrious clubs and Leverkusen, who have built something special over the last couple of seasons.

