Liverpool to hold Jurgen Klopp talks before bidding for £67m ‘complete player’

Liverpool will reportedly speak to Jurgen Klopp and one of Arne Slot’s trusted players before proceeding with a bid for Xavi Simons, whose comments on his future have also come to light.

Many expected the 2024-25 campaign to be a transition season for Liverpool following the departure of Klopp. However, it has proven to be hugely successful for the Reds, who have won the Premier League title with relative ease and also reached the final of the Carabao Cup.

Arne Slot has been hugely popular among the Liverpool faithful, with his playing style also very appealing to the fans.

However, Liverpool are aware that they need to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window to continue to be successful.

With the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea all set to make new signings this summer, not adding to the current squad would be regressive for Liverpool.

The Reds are looking for a creative player in attack, with Florian Wirtz strongly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Rousing The Kop has reported that Liverpool have their eyes on Xavi Simons as well.

The Premier League champions are said to have done ‘intensive background checks’ on the 22-year-old Netherlands international, who has played as an attacking midfielder and left-winger this season.

‘With former boss Jurgen Klopp now onboard with Red Bull, the Reds are also prepared to seek the legendary former Liverpool manager’s advice before moving ahead with a transfer’, adds the report.

Klopp, who won the Premier League and the Champions League during his time as Liverpool manager, was appointed the Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull in January.

Rousing The Kop has added that Liverpool also plan to speak to Ryan Gravenberch to know more about the character of Simons, who, according to his former Leipzig team-mate Dani Olmo on the German club’s official website in February 2024, is “a really complete player” and “has an amazing dribbling technique”.

Gravenberch, who has done exceptionally well in the number six role at Liverpool under Slot this season, plays with Simons for the Netherlands national football team.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported on X on April 19 that Leipzig want €80million (£67.2m, $89.3m) for Simons.

DON’T MISS🔴 The spectacular Liverpool XI for Prem title defence in 2025-26 with four new signings

What Xavi Simons has said about his future

Simons is under contract at RB Leipzig until the summer of 2027 after making his loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain permanent in January 2025.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international attacker scored 11 goals and gave eight assists in 33 appearances this season.

In April, Simons suggested that he could leave Leipzig at the end of the season.

The attacker told Sky Germany: “I’m still a young player, I have many dreams – and the club knows that.

“But right now, the most important thing for me is to play well in the upcoming games. Then we have the international matches, and after that we’ll sit down and see what happens.”

Leipzig have endured a difficult season, as they finished as low as seventh in the Bundesliga table.

For the first time in seven years, Die Roten Bullen will not play in the Champions League. In fact, they will not feature in any European club competition next season.

Latest Liverpool news: Xabi Alonso barrier, swap deal for striker

Xabi Alonso wants to stop Liverpool from signing a top German midfielder and is keen on working with him at Real Madrid, claims a report.

The Spanish media have revealed that Liverpool are ‘angry’ after learning Madrid’s plan regarding France international centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a swap deal for one of the best strikers in the world by using Darwin Nunez.

POLL: How many signings do Liverpool need to make this summer to make sure they win the league again next season?