Liverpool are considering signing Xavi Simons, TEAMtalk understands, as we reveal the RB Leipzig playmaker’s stance on a potential move to Anfield amid interest from another top Premier League club.

Simons is, arguably, one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe and has done well for Leipzig this season. The 22-year-old Netherlands international has scored 11 goals and bagged eight assists in 33 appearances for the German club.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a summer deal for Simons, who has played as a left-winger and attacking midfielder this season.

The Premier League champions view the youngster as a potential addition to their squad and are focusing on him as an alternative to Florian Wirtz.

While Liverpool have an interest in the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder, he is seemingly destined for Bayern Munich, and the Reds are keen to avoid getting sucked in a transfer battle.

Simons ticks numerous boxes for Arne Slot’s side, and there is a growing belief he is Premier League-bound.

The Netherlands international’s versatility to play as a No. 10, winger, or deeper in midfield, combined with his flair, vision, and work rate, makes him an ideal fit for Liverpool’s high-intensity system.

With Wirtz’s £100 million-plus price tag and Bayern’s strong position – bolstered by Bayer’s growing willingness to sell to a domestic rival – Liverpool have pivoted to Simons, whose transfer fee is close £60 million.

Leipzig themselves are open to selling Simons as long as their valuation of the attacker is met.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool manager Slot is an admirer of Simons’s technical quality and maturity, qualities honed during his breakout spell at PSV and Leipzig.

The Dutch youngster has been presented as an option by the Liverpool recruitment team, who believe that he can add creativity and depth to a midfield already boasting Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Sources suggest that Simons is enthusiastic about a Premier League move and would be keen to talk to interested parties, including Liverpool.

Chelsea also want Xavi Simons – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are not the only club that are keen on a summer deal for Simons.

Sources have told us that Chelsea are also monitoring the former Paris Saint-Germain playmaker.

The Blues are the ones to watch, with Enzo Maresca’s side seeking a versatile playmaker and have the financial muscle to compete.

However, Liverpool’s stable project and clear pathway to minutes could sway Simons.

