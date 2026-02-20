Liverpool are increasingly likely to target a summer move for Yan Diomande, four sources now confirm, with the RB Leipzig star now seen as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah and with the Reds learning how the 19-year-old’s asking price could yet tumble from its current €100m price point.

Salah has written himself into Merseyside folklore since signing for a bargain £36.9m from Roma in July 2017, and will unquestionably be remembered as one of the greatest ever players to wear the Liverpool shirt. With a whopping 252 goals to his name across 452 appearances for the Reds, the Egyptian is now third on the club’s all-time top scorers list, averaging an incredible 28 goals per season at Anfield.

However, this season, his star has faded quite noticeably, and with just seven goals to his name thus far, Salah is in line for easily his worst-ever numbers in a Liverpool shirt, and a marked drop down from his 34-goal tally last season.

Given his tantrum in the weeks leading up to AFCON, where he was dropped from the side, and he publicly accused someone at the club of “throwing him under the bus”, there is a growing sense that this summer will result in a long-expected parting of ways.

The fact that it also represents Liverpool’s last year to claim a big fee for a star who turns 34 this summer also represents another solid reason for the Reds to cash in; so much so that it makes complete sense that the Reds are indeed scouring the globe for a player capable of stepping into his very sizeable shoes.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed as far back as December 9 that Liverpool were in what he was told was ‘almost daily contact’ with Diomande’s representatives about a future move to Anfield.

Per Fletcher, Diomande has been watched regularly this season with Liverpool’s CEO of football, Michael Edwards, and chief scout Barry Hunter, with the latter almost a regular at Leipzig’s matches.

And the Reds’ eyes and ears will no doubt have been impressed by what they have seen from the teenage star, who now has an impressive 15 goal contributions from just 25 appearances this season.

With a potential move also understood to have now won the support of sporting director Richard Hughes and manager Arne Slot, there is a growing sense that the 19-year-old has the scruples and ability to succeed Salah at Anfield, and with three more sources also now talking up the prospects of a move to Anfield this summer…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool pushing hard to sign Yan Diomande – multiple sources

Indeed, the well-connected Alex Crook of talkSPORT reports that the Reds are ‘ready to join the race’ to sign Diomande, noting that Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Tottenham are also keen.

ESPN’s Ed Dove also feels that Diomande is considered an ‘ideal candidate’ to replace Salah at Anfield, stating: “On paper, Diomande looks to be a fine fit for Liverpool, and an ideal candidate to replace Salah.

“His speed in wide areas, ability to beat a man, creativity, end product and youth match the kind of profile that that club value, while he’d fit effectively into Slot’s plans, with a resale value that should make him an astute addition for the Merseysiders.

“His bravery in possession, taste for expansive attacking play, as well as a refreshingly relaxed and professional attitude, would surely appeal to Reds fans, even if a fading Salah will leave big shoes to fill.”

A move to Anfield has also been talked up by the trusted Liverpool journalist David Lynch, who has confirmed that Diomande now figures very highly on FSG’s watchlist.

“Definitely Diomande is being watched really closely,” Lynch said. “That’s not to guarantee they will go for him, but he’s definitely on Liverpool’s radar, but he’s on the radar of a lot of clubs.

“I can guarantee that he’s definitely being watched. The wing position is something Liverpool are eyeing now, I’d be surprised if next summer passes without a winger being added. So, he’s on that radar, but it’s kind of up to him now to keep that level going to keep showing he’s ready to make that jump.”

On question marks that, at 19, Diomande might be considered too young to step into Salah’s shoes, Lynch added: “A few years ago, you’d say he’s only 19, he’s not got very many games behind him at all, not a big record of production, but Liverpool kind of have to move earlier now because everybody else is moving earlier.

“Previously, I would have said he’s not ready for Liverpool to spend big money on him now, but it’s very hard to predict that these days because the whole kind of approach has changed a little bit and they’re willing to go a little bit earlier.”

Diomande fee could come down; where next for Salah?

Our sources state that Diomande will cost at least €100m (£87m) to sign, and potentially even as much as €120m (£105m).

But talkSPORT reports that the 19-year-old is available for around £80m (€92m), and that fee ‘could come down if Leipzig miss out on Champions League football next season.’

Leipzig currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga, two points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart.

We also understand Liverpool are the ‘most advanced’ club in the chase for Diomande. Liverpool once again sent scouts to watch him score against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

In a boost for Slot’s side, the teenager has twice spoken about a blockbuster move to Anfield. He revealed in January: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

Clarifying his comments earlier this week, Diomande said: “People made it out to be my dream club, but first and foremost, it’s my dad’s favourite club.

“It was always his great wish to see me play there someday because he loves the atmosphere at Anfield.

“He always raved about Steven Gerrard. I was too young to see him play. We didn’t even have a TV at home for a long time.

“I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, but my dream club right now is Leipzig.”

As for Salah, sources have this week underlined to TEAMtalk that the Saudi Pro League are ready to push ahead with plans to finalise a blockbuster summer deal for the Egyptian ahead of the summer.

As previously revealed by our sources, a contract framework is already in place for the Liverpool superstar — a package comparable to the extraordinary terms handed to Cristiano Ronaldo, including future club ownership opportunities and a long‑term agreement for Salah to serve as a Saudi Arabia tourism ambassador.

Sources have explained that league officials are now deep in discussions with the country’s top clubs over Salah’s likely landing spot. Al‑Ittihad have long been viewed as the frontrunners, but Al‑Nassr are firmly in the mix – particularly with uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s future.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.