Liverpool have been given enormous hope that a deal to bring Yan Diomande will be finalised, though they will need to show patience over his signing after an update from his international coach and amid strong claims the Reds are also discussing a move to sign a second world-class winger.

The Reds are in the market for the successor to Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian icon departing at the end of the season after nine, largely glorious, years at Anfield. And while the quest to land a replacement is big shoes to fill, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is adamant that Diomande is the perfect fit.

Striking a deal with RB Leipzig, though, will not prove easy. Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported way back in December that contacts over a move to Anfield had already been instigated.

However, the Bundesliga side are determined to retain their prized asset for at least another year, believing his value will only escalate and that they could potentially be selling themselves short by allowing him to move on now.

To reflect that, discussions over a possible move to Anfield are expected to start at €100m (£87m, $116m) and could even reach €120m (£104m, $140m).

Now, attention over the winger’s future looks set to escalate after Diomande caught the eye in Ivory Coast’s 1-0 World Cup win over Ecuador on Sunday.

And while Diomande impressed with his dribbling and close control, his national coach is adamant that all discussions over Diomande’s future will be put on hold until after the World Cup and despite his admission that he’s heard he’s “signing for Liverpool”.

“When we were in France, during the preparation, journalists told me he was about to sign with PSG,” Emerse Fae said of Diomande after the Group E win over the South American side.

“Here, they tell me he’s about to sign with Liverpool!

“I don’t know, but for now, he will focus on the World Cup, and then afterwards, he can think about the rest of his career…”

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Diomande gave a constant headache to his opposite number, Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie, in a possible sign of what’s to come.

Fae was certainly impressed by what he saw as the 19-year-old completed four dribbles during the game.

“Yan – what can I say? I can’t put it into words,” Fae added.

“He’s very talented, but beyond the talent, he’s very young, and he’ll improve.

“He’s a kid who works hard, has a real team spirit, laughs with everyone, and he listens, listens to the technical staff whenever he’s given advice, and tries to do his best, as he’s told.

“It’s easy to work with someone like Yan, he’s so talented and has what is needed, plus he can give you the victory and was a real challenge for Hincapié, a Champions League finalist.”

Given the figures involved, Liverpool are, understandably, looking at potential ways to lower the cost needed to sign Diomande.

And one constructive avenue sources insist they could look to explore is a move to send Cody Gakpo in the opposite direction as part of a big-money swap deal.

Either way, Diomande himself seems eager to join the Reds amid claims the 19-year-old has now said yes to a move to Anfield.

He’s not the only winger Liverpool are keen on this summer, either.

That’s after our reporter Graeme Bailey confirmed that Bradley Barcola wants to leave PSG and is now emerging as a big-money target for both the Reds and Arsenal.

Those two clubs are also going head to head over another top Ligue 1-based talent in Ayyoub Bouaddi, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the ‘smart move’ which opens the door for a summer transfer move for the Lille midfielder.