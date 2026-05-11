Liverpool sources have reaffirmed their commitment to RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as their number one target to replace Mohamed Salah, even as speculation swirls around Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola.

With Salah’s departure at the end of the season confirmed, the Reds are prioritising a dynamic, youthful replacement capable of delivering goals and creativity on the flanks.

Diomande, the 19-year-old Ivorian sensation who has dazzled in the Bundesliga this term, fits the profile perfectly.

His explosive pace, dribbling prowess and clinical finishing have made him one of Europe’s most coveted talents, and Liverpool view him as the ideal long-term heir to the Egyptian king.

Recent reports linking Liverpool with Barcola have gained traction, particularly given the Frenchman’s desire for more regular first-team football at PSG.

However, TEAMtalk sources close to the situation insist that Diomande remains the Merseysiders’ clear priority. Negotiations with Leipzig are understood to be at an early stage, although the German club’s valuation north of €100million (£86.5m / $117.8m) presents a significant hurdle.

Liverpool are exploring structured payments and add-ons to make a deal viable this summer.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool reach conclusive decision on signing Emi Martinez as ‘aggressive’ Alisson chase is ramped up

Liverpool’s focus clear amid links with PSG superstar

Meanwhile, claims that PSG are open to parting with Barcola have been firmly shut down.

The Parisian club regard the 23-year-old as a key player for their future and are not actively seeking to sell, despite his limited starts under Luis Enrique this season.

Barcola remains highly valued in Paris, with a contract until 2028, and any departure would require an extraordinary offer coupled with the player’s strong insistence.

Liverpool’s recruitment team continues to assess multiple options in wide areas, and Barcola will have been discussed alongside many options, but Diomande stands out as the primary focus.

Arne Slot’s side are determined to strengthen their attack proactively rather than reactively, ensuring they maintain their competitive edge in the Premier League and Europe next season.

As the summer transfer window looms, Anfield supporters will be watching developments closely. Securing Diomande would represent a bold statement of intent, blending youthful potential with immediate impact to ease the void left by Salah.

While alternatives like Barcola offer intriguing but expensive backup plans, Liverpool’s hierarchy appears focused on landing their top man first.

Whether manager Slot is around to oversee Liverpool’s transfer plans this summer remains, though, open to some debate. In light of that, Fabrizio Romano has dropped a ‘guarantee’ over Xabi Alonso amid a major new update on the possibility of Slot facing the sack.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.