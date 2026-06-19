RB Leipzig have rejected Liverpool’s opening offer for Yan Diomande, and TEAMtalk understands it could now take a Bundesliga-record transfer fee – in excess of the money spent last summer on Florian Wirtz – to prise the Ivory Coast sensation away from Germany this summer.

Diomande, 19, has emerged as Liverpool’s priority target to eventually succeed Mohamed Salah on the right flank and, despite recently agreeing a deal for Spanish international Victor Munoz, we can confirm the Reds’ pursuit of the teenager remains entirely unaffected.

Indeed, Liverpool have now made their first concrete move.

Sources have confirmed to us that the Premier League giants lodged an opening proposal worth a total package of €100million (£86.5m, $115m), but Leipzig have swiftly knocked back the offer.

While reports have suggested that the Bundesliga side may be willing to do business for around €130million (£112.5m, $149m), sources with direct knowledge of the situation insist the reality could be even more challenging for Liverpool.

As a result, sources understand that Leipzig are currently standing firm and are taking the firmest of approaches over a potential sale this summer. Indeed, they believe that if Diomande is to leave this summer, it could require a fee approaching the Bundesliga transfer record.

That benchmark remains the €148million (£128m, $169m) received by Borussia Dortmund when Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017. Any such deal would break the fee the Reds spent last summer on Wirtz, while it would also potentially break the fee spent on Alexander Isak.

Sources indicate Leipzig are now using that figure as a reference point when assessing the value of one of the most exciting young attacking talents in European football.

The German club’s stance is strengthened by the fact they remain confident they can persuade Diomande to commit his future to the club.

Leipzig have been working on a new contract for the winger and believe they still have a realistic chance of securing an extension despite the growing interest from across Europe.

Liverpool, however, are refusing to be discouraged despite the new demand leaving club overlords, FSG, with something of a moral dilemma…

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The Anfield hierarchy, though, are refusing to be dissuaded. They have tracked Diomande extensively for several months and view him as the ideal long-term addition to Andoni Iraola’s evolving attack.

Indeed, we exclusively first revealed back in December that Reds officials were in what was described by sources as ‘almost daily contact’ with his entourage over a summer move to Anfield as they prepared for the exit of Salah.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Victor Munoz’s arrival is not expected to alter Liverpool’s pursuit of a specialist right-sided attacker, with Diomande remaining at the very top of their shortlist.

Recruitment staff believe the teenager possesses the pace, directness and versatility needed to thrive in the Premier League and eventually develop into one of the most dangerous wide forwards in world football.

Liverpool are also hopeful that the player himself could play a key role in the negotiations.

Sources suggest the Reds would welcome a clear indication from Diomande that he wants to move to Anfield, believing such a stance could place pressure on Leipzig as talks continue.

However, Liverpool are far from alone. Paris Saint-Germain remain firmly in contention and are monitoring developments closely.

We understand the French champions are prepared to move aggressively if they receive encouragement that Diomande would be open to relocating to Ligue 1 rather than England.

PSG’s interest is significant, particularly as they continue to reshape their attacking options and assess the futures of several high-profile forwards. Indeed, any deal to take Diomande to the Parc des Princes could clear the way for Bradley Barcola to depart, presenting the Reds with an opportunity themselves to land the France star.

The Ligue 1 giants believe Diomande has the potential to become one of Europe’s elite attackers and have maintained regular contact with those close to the player.

For now, Leipzig remain in control.

The Bundesliga outfit have no intention of selling cheaply and continue to push for a new contract, while Liverpool and PSG weigh up their next moves.

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