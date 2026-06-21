Yan Diomande delivers definitive Liverpool transfer statement as FSG accelerate £100m-plus deal – Exclusive

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident that Yan Diomande wants to move to Anfield and TEAMtalk understands that belief is a major reason why they continue to push so aggressively for the RB Leipzig starlet.

The 19-year-old Ivorian has further enhanced his reputation at the World Cup finals with a series of outstanding displays and remains one of the most coveted young players in world football.

As we previously revealed, Liverpool have already seen an opening offer worth close to £90million rejected by Leipzig, who remain determined to keep hold of Diomande and are continuing their efforts to convince him to sign a new contract.

However, sources have told us that Liverpool’s confidence has not been dented. Indeed, it’s quite the opposite.

The Reds believe Diomande is increasingly attracted by the prospect of becoming a central figure in Andoni Iraola’s new-look Liverpool project and that conviction is helping drive their pursuit.

Nobody has invested more time in the player than Liverpool. The Merseyside giants have tracked Diomande extensively and maintained regular contact with his camp throughout the past year, making it clear just how highly they rate him.

Our sources indicate the player is fully aware of the work Liverpool have done behind the scenes and the lengths they are prepared to go to in order to bring him to Anfield.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool present detailed Diomande ‘vision’

Since Iraola’s appointment, Liverpool have intensified those discussions. Sources indicate that Diomande’s representatives have been presented with a detailed vision of how the club sees his future and the role he would play in the years ahead.

Crucially, Liverpool view him as the long-term successor to Mohamed Salah on the right flank and that message has resonated with Diomande.

We understand Liverpool believe the player is excited by the prospect of becoming one of the faces of a new era under Iraola and that he appreciates the faith the club have shown in him.

Terms are not expected to be an issue and we cean reveal Liverpool have already outlined a six-year contract, and there is a belief that the financial package on offer would be difficult for Leipzig to match, even with a lucrative extension proposal of their own.

The biggest obstacle remains Leipzig’s valuation. Diomande currently does not have a release clause in his contract, leaving the Bundesliga club in complete control of negotiations and Leipzig are standing firm.

Red Bull officials have previously told TEAMtalk that they regard Diomande as the most exciting talent to emerge from their system since Erling Haaland and their asking price reflects that belief.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool plan to trigger €25m release clause to make 38-cap international Iraola’s second signing – report

Diomande price tag only going one way

While some reports have suggested a fee in the region of £112million could be enough to secure a deal, sources with knowledge of Leipzig’s thinking insist they would ideally like a package closer to £128million.

Such a figure would place the transfer alongside Ousmane Dembele’s move to Barcelona as the biggest sale in Bundesliga history.

Liverpool are aware of the challenge ahead but remain undeterred. The club believe that if Diomande makes it clear he wants the move, it could significantly alter the dynamics of negotiations.

That is why so much emphasis has been placed on convincing the player of the project.

Paris Saint-Germain remain firmly in the picture and continue to monitor developments closely.

The French champions are huge admirers of Diomande and would be prepared to make their move if there were encouragement from the player.

However, sources indicate the Ivorian is also fully aware of PSG’s longer-term plans.

Ae understand Diomande knows he is viewed in Paris as a potential replacement for Bradley Barcola, whose own future remains uncertain amid interest from several elite clubs.

Liverpool, by contrast, have positioned him as a cornerstone signing and the heir to Salah.

And with the player understood to be increasingly receptive to the Anfield project, we can reveal that Liverpool’s confidence is growing that they can eventually strike a deal for one of world football’s most sought-after young stars.

Meanwhile, the Reds are reportedly drawing up an impressive €80million (£69m) offer for a top Paris Saint-Germain star, as per a report, and we have already revealed he is among Liverpool’s top-class winger targets this summer.