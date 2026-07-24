Paris Saint-Germain face critical days ahead to try and keep the Yan Diomande transfer on track amid claims they remain hesitant about paying RB Leipzig’s asking price and with the chances of a stunning Liverpool transfer resurrection gathering pace.

The Merseyside giants are determined to sign a new marquee winger this summer to step into the very sizeable shoes of Mohamed Salah, who exited Liverpool at the end of last season after nine, largely glorious years at Anfield.

Having locked on to the signing of Diomande as far back as last December – and with sources revealing at the time that Liverpool officials were in almost daily contact with his representatives over a summer move to Anfield – the Reds will have been left crushed after it emerged that the teenage winger would instead prioritise a move to PSG this summer were he to leave Leipzig.

As a result of that declaration, the two-time European champions opened club-to-club talks over a deal for the electric Ivorian star – and it seemed just a matter of time before a deal would be concluded.

But some four weeks on from the revelation that Diomande wants to join Luis Enrique’s side, the two teams have not yet reached an agreement.

Now serious reports in the German media claim that talks over his transfer are threatening to turn into a ‘fiasco’ for the French giants – and there seems a genuine chance that the move could even collapse.

The conflict between the two sides revolves purely around the finances involved.

As TEAMtalk has long since reported, Leipzig will demand a record fee to allow the 19-year-old to depart this summer, with sources making it clear that the Bundesliga side’s preference remains to retain Diomande’s services for at least another year before sanctioning his sale.

That fee, though, as Bild explains, is proving problematic for Paris Saint-Germain, leading to claims that Leipzig could even abort the sale.

Revealing the latest, a potential breakdown in relations between the two parties could even open the door again for Liverpool to pounce…

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PSG could walk away from Yan Diomande deal – report

Per the report, Leipzig have made it clear that they will accept a compromise fee of €120m (£102.5m, $136.5m) for Diomande – a fee described as their minimum price to sanction his sale.

However, it’s claimed that PSG coach Enrique does not feel the teenager is worth such an excessive amount and has told the club’s transfer advisor Luis Campos that he would be against his side paying such a fee for a player he cannot guarantee regular minutes to, given the club’s embarrassment of riches in attack.

Enrique, though, is a fan of the player and would welcome him to their attack, albeit for a lesser fee.

But Leipzig are adamant he won’t be sold for a penny less despite being aware that keeping hold of a player against his will could lead to tensions and friction down the line.

As a result, it’s reported that the deal is threatening to become a fiasco, with PSG prepared to bide their time to see if Leipzig will yield to their demands, but with Diomande’s entourage growing increasingly annoyed by the delay and having hoped a deal would have been negotiated by now.

Bild also reports that Diomande’s camp are now set to ramp up the pressure to conclude a deal through powerful advisory agency ‘Roc Nation’.

However, the delay is not likely to reach a satisfactory conclusion any time soon, with the 19-year-old now due to return to Leipzig’s training complex next week after a short holiday and following his World Cup efforts with Ivory Coast.

The update is drawing comparisons with Xavi Simons, who tried to leave Leipzig in 2024, only for the Bundesliga side’s hefty pricing to scare off his suitors, but with a move to Tottenham Hotspur going through a year later, albeit for a lesser fee.

Either way, the breakdown could yet open the door for Liverpool to resurrect the deal, with the Reds having seen an initial offer rejected for his services.

Indeed, they would have no qualms at paying the £102.5m to sign him now, if the opportunity were to present itself once again.

In the meantime, Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked with a move to hijack the deal.

However, TEAMtalk sources stated earlier this week that a move to take Diomande to Paris remains on the cards, with the two sides still hopeful of securing a full agreement, and with the player himself still adamant he wants to join the French giants.

In the meantime, Liverpool have been exploring other winger transfer avenues.

One of those heavily linked is PSG’s Bradley Barcola, and a report has revealed how the 23-year-old can force PSG to sell him and secure an ‘absolutely outrageous’ Anfield transfer.

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