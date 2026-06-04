Top Liverpool attacking target Yan Diomande appears to have delivered a hammer blow to the Anfield outfit’s hopes of sealing a stunning summer signing after revealing his ‘love’ for main transfer rivals PSG, although his hopes of a move to the French capital could yet be dashed.

The future of the RB Leipzig winger appears to be heading towards a speedy conclusion, as the Ivory Coast star prepares to showcase his talents on the biggest stage possible at this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Despite only being 19 years of age, Diomande has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with Liverpool making him their heir to departing legend Mohamed Salah.

While Leipzig are reluctant to sell their top talent, they are expected to begrudgingly cash in if colossal bids are received, with a figure of €100m / £86m being generally touted across the media. However, German outlet BILD reports that the Bundesliga side could even try and hold out for as much as €150m / £130m.

While Liverpool’s interest in concrete, back-to-back Champions League winners PSG also believe that Diomande can improve an already-fearsome front three.

And, while French journalist Santi Aouna recently revealed Diomande has said yes to both Liverpool and PSG, it appears that the player himself is nailing his colours to the flag of PSG, following his latest comments over his future.

In an interview with L’Equipe ahead of the World Cup, the dazzling winger delivered a clear blow to Liverpool’s hopes of winning the race for his signature, stating: “Paris Saint-Germain is a team I’ve loved since I was a child. My father supports Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s a team I admire as a football fan.

“It would be a pleasure for me to come and play here with one of the biggest clubs. It’s always a pleasure to come here because, with French being spoken, I think adapting wouldn’t be difficult. But why not?.

“I don’t think I’m looking ahead to the future or focusing on anything else. As I’ve said, I remain focused on the World Cup.

“After that, the clubs will sort things out between themselves and we’ll see what happens next”.

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Liverpool still have hope in Diomande chase

While Diomande’s comments appear to signal doom and gloom for Liverpool, a follow up to Aouna claims on FootMercato’s website then revealed PSG are hesitant to overpay for Diomande, which could bode well for the Reds, given they have no qualms about splashing the cash for the Ivory Coast star.

The fact that PSG are so well stocked in the forward areas, it makes sense as to why they would back away from any potential bidding war for Diomande, regardless of how highly they rate his quality.

Indeed, the report from FootMercato read: “According to our sources, Yan Diomande has given his approval to join Paris Saint-Germain. This is a crucial step in the recruitment process, as the Parisian club is waiting for mutual interest before making a move.

“Diomande, on the other hand, is less enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Bayern Munich, who are also interested in his services.

“He is, however, also tempted by the prospect of joining Liverpool…

“It remains to be seen whether PSG will be able to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig, who are in a strong position given the length of the contract.

“The Parisian club has no intention of overpaying for any player, believing they already have a sufficiently talented squad.”

While PSG are clearly blessed with arguably the best forward line in Europe, the same cannot be said about Liverpool as they prepare for life without Salah.

Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa are also not considered good enough for the club to challenge for major trophies going forward. Indeed, it’s been reported that the former has actually submitted a transfer request to leave Anfield this summer.

Meanwhile, another Reds attacking target, Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi, has given a clear preference on which of Liverpool, Arsenal, and PSG he wants to join in what’s shaping up to be a gargantuan transfer.