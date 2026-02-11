‘Impossible’ Liverpool ‘deadlock’ emerges for €100m winger who ‘wants to play at Anfield’

Liverpool are facing a problem in their quest to bring one of the best young wingers to Anfield, according to a reliable source, who has revealed why it is ‘impossible’ for Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to strike an agreement now.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Liverpool plan to make four or five major signings in the summer of 2026. One of the areas that the defending Premier League champions aim to address is right-wing.

Mohamed Salah is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, but the Egyptian superstar is 33 now and needs to replaced in the long term.

Sources have told us that RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is a player that Liverpool are keen on.

Diomande is able to play on either wing and, at the tender age of 19, is widely considered as one of the best young players in Europe.

In January, the Ivory Coast international winger publicly said that he wants to play for Liverpool.

Diomande said: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

However, a potential problem has now emerged, according to Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Tavolieri wrote on X at 4:49pm on February 10: “EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are holding off on Yan Diomande!

“The Reds have been made aware of a valid contract (running until December 2027) between the Ivorian and the agency he left for Roc Nation.

“The contract is legally registered with the English FA.

“Yan Diomande is also reported to have assigned his image rights to his former agency — a fundamental prerequisite, without which it is impossible to negotiate his contract with LFC.

“A deadlock that is forcing Liverpool to wait until the personal situation is resolved before moving forward…

“Wait&See… #mercato #RBLeipzig.”

How much Liverpool need to pay for Yan Diomande

Personal issue is not the only problem that Liverpool are facing in regard to a deal for Diomande.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 31, 2025, that there are a lot of other clubs that are keen on Diomande.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have already spoken to the winger’s camp, who are also aware of interest from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

A source close to the Red Bull organisation, told us at the time: “There is no price on Diomande, let’s make that clear.

However, any suggestions that he could be available for around €60m (£52.2m, $71.5m) is frankly laughable.

“Yan is a special talent, everyone knows this – arguably the best young talent in the world right now. You can only imagine the value for such a player.”

CaughtOffSide has since reported that RB Leipzig will not open talks for Diomande for anything less than €100million (£87m, $119.1m).

