Liverpool have been told why their prospects of convincing RB Leipzig to sell them Yan Diomande look more remote than ever after a journalist revealed the only thing that could change their mind, and with FSG now preparing what’s described as a “very aggressive” second bid.

The Reds have locked on to the Ivory Coast teenager as their undisputed number one choice to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah, who departed Anfield at the end of the season following nine history-making seasons with Liverpool.

However, talking the Bundesliga side into selling one of the most gifted young talents in the world game looks a difficult task, having already dismissed out of hand an opening offer worth a guaranteed €90m, with a further €10m in add-ons (£87m, $116m).

And while Liverpool are ready to launch a second bid for Diomande, one of Germany’s most well-informed reporters, while not closing the door entirely on a possible move to Anfield for the 19-year-old, does suggest FSG may be wasting their time.

Taking to X, Sky Sports Germany reporter Philipp Hinze provided a detailed run-down of the Reds’ prospects.

“Leipzig have rejected Liverpool’s €100m package without setting a clear asking price,” said the reporter.

“Internally, Leipzig remain firm in their desire to keep the player for at least one more season. Only an offer significantly above €100m could persuade Leipzig to change their stance.”

He added: “The internal thinking is: no release clause, a rising market value, 19 y/o and a long-term contract in place. The player is not untouchable, but that is precisely why they are setting the price so high.

“As things stand, there has been no new offer from Liverpool yet. There has also been no offer from PSG. It’s a very dynamic situation.

“At the same time, discussions are ongoing with the player’s representatives regarding a salary increase and an adjusted contract.”

READ MORE: Yan Diomande delivers definitive Liverpool transfer statement as FSG accelerate £100m-plus deal – Exclusive

Liverpool may need to shell out Bundesliga record for Yan Diomande

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are not done in their push to sign Diomande and are readying what’s described as a “very aggressive” second bid for his services.

He stated: “Liverpool had a bid rejected of €100m, but Liverpool will bid again; there is no doubt.

“I already told you, and I can confirm, Liverpool will be back at the table for negotiation. Liverpool are pushing on the player side, so what I can tell you behind the scenes is that Liverpool are trying their best in terms of a financial proposal to get the player on their side 100%.

“RB Leipzig keep insisting they want to continue with Diomande. They believe that keeping Diomande is a smart decision, giving him a big salary, a new contract, and then next summer he can decide whatever he wants after playing Champions League football with Leipzig.

“Liverpool will be very aggressive. Liverpool will bid more than €100m.

“It’s going to be a big proposal coming from Liverpool in order to try and change the situation. Liverpool are working on the player side in terms of contract proposal, salary…they’re working hard to get this deal done for Yan Diomande.”

While Liverpool’s interest in Diomande dates back to last year – and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in December that officials from Anfield were in almost daily contact with the teenager’s entourage over a summer move – the move now has a strong ringing endorsement from new Reds boss Andoni Iraola, who is also desperate to get the star on board.

However – and this is where club overlords, FSG, may need to think twice before proceeding – our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has detailed the astronomical sort of fee that may be required to prise the player away.

He wrote: ‘While reports have suggested that the Bundesliga side may be willing to do business for around €130million (£112.5m, $149m), sources with direct knowledge of the situation insist the reality could be even more challenging for Liverpool.

‘As a result, sources understand that Leipzig are currently standing firm and are taking the firmest of approaches over a potential sale this summer. Indeed, they believe that if Diomande is to leave this summer, it could require a fee approaching the Bundesliga transfer record.

‘That benchmark remains the €148million (£128m, $169m) received by Borussia Dortmund when Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017.

‘Any such deal would break the fee the Reds spent last summer on Wirtz, while it would also potentially break the fee spent on Alexander Isak.’

That certainly tallies with Hinze’s latest update on the saga and perhaps offers Liverpool a timely reminder about just how hard they should pursue this one.

Meanwhile, Romano has revealed Liverpool’s “love” for an alternative winger option who could be allowed to leave a European giant this summer for a fee of around €90m (£78m).

Either way, it seems Liverpool are now preparing for some sizeable changes of their own. In that regard, it’s reported that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to put a big-money five-year deal on the table for a Liverpool attacker.

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