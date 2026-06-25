Reports that Liverpool have submitted a second offer for Yan Diomande worth €116million (£100m / $132m) have been shot down by a reliable journalist, though the Reds remain determined to bring the winger to Anfield.

We have consistently reported how Liverpool have identified RB Leipzig sensation Diomande as their ideal long-term successor to Mo Salah, and have been in almost daily contact with his representatives since December.

The Reds have brought in Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna for €40million (£34.5m), but they will not stop there, and Diomande is at the top of their shortlist.

Liverpool have already seen one bid worth €100million (£86m / $113.8m) for Diomande swiftly rejected by RB Leipzig, as the Bundesliga side fight to keep the 19-year-old for one more season.

Andoni Iraola’s side have been expected to launch an improved offer for the teenager. Earlier today, reports from Germany claimed they had done just that – supposedly putting €116million on the table for the Ivorian international.

However, according to Phillip Hinze of Sky Sports News, that isn’t the case. “Just to clarify: reports currently circulating on X that Leipzig have rejected a new €116m offer from LFC are not true,” Hinze posted on X.

“Various accounts picked it up blindly without checking the source. This was never officially reported by any credible journalistic source. As things stand, there has not yet been a second offer. More to come.”

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Liverpool face £127.5m hurdle to Diomande deal

It was claimed on Wednesday that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – who now works as Red Bull’s head of global football – has an agreement in place with Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer not to sell Diomande this summer.

But that stance will inevitably soften a record-breaking bid is offered.

TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that Leipzig would let Diomande leave if Liverpool break the Bundesliga record for biggest sale, which currently stands at a whopping €148m (£127.5m / $168.5m).

With this in mind, Liverpool have their work cut out as they decide their next move as they continue to pursue Diomande.

Diomande himself appears open to moving to Anfield but has remained professional throughout the saga and has shown no indication that he’ll force a Leipzig exit.

Should he prove impossible to sign this summer, Liverpool could switch their attention to Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola instead.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new winger will only intensify if Cody Gakpo leaves, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

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