Liverpool set strict deadline to ‘finalise’ €100m Yan Diomande deal as endgame nears

Liverpool are desperate to get a deal done for Yan Diomande before the 2026 World Cup finals this summer, according to a German report, as the RB Leipzig winger comments on the prospect of a move to Anfield.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, reported on December 9, 2025, that Liverpool were keen on signing Yan Diomande in the summer of 2026.

We reported at the time that RB Leipzig want €100million (£87m, $116m) for the winger, and that valuation has not changed.

Liverpool’s interest in the 19-year-old has only grown since, especially with Mohamed Salah leaving this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that RB Leipzig want to keep Diomande for another season.

However, Liverpool have been in talks with Diomande’s representatives in an effort to get a deal done before the start of the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Sources have told us that once Liverpool have an agreement in place with Diomande, they plan to open formal talks with Leipzig.

Sky Germany has now brought an update on Diomande’s future, claiming that Liverpool want to get everything wrapped up before the World Cup starts, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City also on the hunt for the teenager.

The report has noted: ‘According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are pushing hard in their pursuit of Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

‘The Reds want to finalise the deal before the World Cup.

‘Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also interested.

‘However, RB Leipzig is trying to keep the 19-year-old attacking talent and wants to extend his contract, which runs until 2030.’

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What Yan Diomande has said about his future

Diomande has been speaking about his future this week and has responded to claims in SportBild that Leipzig could demand as much as €150million (£130m, $174m) for him.

The winger told SoFoot: “Yeah, I heard. But I don’t know if it’s going to be okay for every­one to pay that.

“I’m not going to say Paris, Liverpool or Real (Madrid). But it would be a good idea to play for big clubs. Everyone has ambitions and every day you want to go higher.

“So, it was Leganes [his former club], today I’m a Leipzig player. I’m not going to hide my desires or my dreams. I want to play for a big club, of course.”

Diomande added: “It depends, huh. Foot­ball is my life, and my life is about taking risks,” Diomande added.

“We’re alive, but we never know what might hap­pen. I am African, I am a believer. I believe in God, I work. Whatever the club, I am ready to fight every day to win my place, to give my best. That’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I know how to do, me.”

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