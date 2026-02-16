TEAMtalk understands that a host of Europe’s elite, including Liverpool, were in Germany over the weekend as the scramble for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande intensifies, and the Reds have the ‘most advanced’ interest of any Premier League side.

The 19-year-old winger has become one of the most talked‑about young talents on the continent, completing a remarkable rise since swapping Spanish minnows Leganes for Leipzig last summer.

Having only arrived in Europe just over a year ago, Diomande’s development has stunned even those inside the Red Bull network. He’s notched nine goals and six assists so far this season, and seems to be improving with every performance.

Sources have told us that clubs are carrying out extensive due diligence on Diomande, with several recruitment teams admitting they are still building a full picture of the teenager due to his limited experience at top-flight level.

The message is clear: before anyone makes a move, they want every possible box ticked. Leipzig, however, are in no mood to entertain bargain‑hunters. As previously reported, suggestions that Diomande could be prised away for around €50m in early 2026 were met with laughter internally.

Those close to the club insist it will take double that figure – €100m (£87m / $119m) – before they even consider opening the door. Privately, senior figures at Leipzig believe Diomande is the most electrifying talent to enter their system since Erling Haaland, and the level of interest now circling him only reinforces that view.

Liverpool’s admiration is long‑standing, and we can reveal their scouting presence in Germany was particularly strong again this weekend. Diomande’s ability to operate off the right – where he has played much of his football in the Bundesliga – is seen as a major tick as the club continue to map out life after Mo Salah. However, Arne Slot’s side are set to face serious competition for Diomande.

Liverpool interest in Diomande ‘most advanced’ of Prem sides

Liverpool’s scouts were in attendance to watch Diomande find the net in Leipzig’s 2–2 draw with Wolfsburg, but they were far from alone.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle also sent officials, with several of those clubs having monitored him closely over the last six months.

Even so, Liverpool’s interest is viewed as the most advanced among the English sides, with their recruitment team already deep into the analytical phase.

Some sources have attempted to downplay Bayern Munich’s involvement, citing the scale of the fee Leipzig are expected to demand.

However, we have been told the German champions remain firmly in the conversation and would be extremely reluctant to watch a player of Diomande’s profile move to a Premier League rival.

With the summer approaching and Diomande’s stock rising by the week, the battle lines are already being drawn. Leipzig may be braced for offers, but they are equally confident they hold one of Europe’s next superstar forwards – and they intend to make any suitor pay accordingly.

Latest Liverpool news: Olise blow / Bayern linked with Wirtz

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update earlier today that Bayern Munich are set to rebuff all advances for Michael Olise this summer.

The Reds view Olise as their ideal successor to Salah, but they will be forced to pivot to one of four potential alternatives, of which Diomande is one.

In other news, reports from Germany claim that Bayern remain interested in Liverpool star Florian Wirtz, after losing out in the race to sign him last summer.

It’s claimed that Bayern have been in contact with Wirtz’s agent and father, making clear that they are ‘waiting’ in case he becomes available to sign.

