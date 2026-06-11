Liverpool are looking to land a top transfer target for new boss Andoni Iraola

Liverpool remain optimistic of sealing a deal for Yan Diomande this summer and beating PSG to his signing following a strong update from a well-informed journalist, while TEAMtalk can explain why a swap deal could prove key to unlocking a potential €120m transfer.

The Reds are targeting the RB Leipzig flyer as their number one option to replace the iconic Mohamed Salah in their attack, following the decision to part ways with the Egyptian.

While interest in Diomande dates back several months, striking a deal with RB Leipzig is proving a difficult task for Liverpool.

Indeed, TEAMtalk first revealed that the Reds were in what was described as almost daily contact with the winger as far back as December and have seemingly now convinced the winger to sign, attempting to get the Bundesliga side to cash in on their prized asset has proved an increasingly tough task.

Our information claims that Leipzig would prefer to retain his services for another year, believing his value will soar off the back of another strong season, while the entry of PSG into the transfer race appears to have pushed his value up even higher.

Nonetheless, journalist Ben Jacobs is adamant a deal is there to be done for Liverpool this summer and insists there is a growing belief a transfer can be finalised.

Speaking on Givemesport’s Market Madness podcast, Jacobs said: “The asking price is now above €100m [£86.3m].

“Leipzig seem to be adding about €1m a day, and the reason why they’re doing that is because they want an answer first from Diomande.

“Until they get an answer as to whether he’s gonna sign a new deal, Leipzig’s intent is to keep the price as high as possible to buy time and stagnate a deal.

“As soon as Diomande says he’s either staying or going, Leipzig will either settle his future, and there’ll be no move this summer, or at the opposite extreme, they’ll realise the player wants to go and then the overall package will likely come down a little bit.”

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Liverpool swap deal could unlock Yan Diomande transfer

On an increasingly complicated transfer saga, Jacobs continued: “PSG also like Diomande, and were he to go to PSG, you have an eventuality where maybe it becomes more likely that Bradley Barcola becomes available.

“He’s not really getting game-time on the left due to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue seems to be starting all the big games too, so maybe Liverpool could pivot to Barcola.

“Barcola is very high in Liverpool’s thinking as well, but Diomande is ultimately their number one choice.

“They’ve made progress on the player side, so they’re relatively optimistic within Liverpool that Diomande would like to join, even though the player did an interview only a few weeks ago where he spoke of his love for PSG. It’s Liverpool v PSG for Diomande for now.”

While TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed on June 5 that a deal for Diomande would not be done before Liverpool’s self-imposed deadline of the start of the World Cup, he did explain that the Reds would continue working on negotiations, including by getting Jurgen Klopp involved, in an attempt to reach a breakthrough.

However, Leipzig continue to stand firm over a sale, and sources can now explain the very genuine doubts that are being cast over a potential deal, and with Leipzig insisting the starting point for any sale will now begin, rather than end, at €100m.

Crucially – and this could prove hugely detrimental to Liverpool – Diomande is not pushing for a move.

The teenager is currently focused on the World Cup finals and is determined to make an impact on football’s biggest stage with Ivory Coast.

Despite that, hope remains for Liverpool and Bailey has also exclusively revealed how Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo could be used in a swap deal for Diomande with Leipzig.

Last week, reports surfaced in his homeland that the Netherlands international is unsettled at Anfield following Arne Slot’s dismissal, amid apparent doubts whether he suits Andoni Iraola’s high-pressing style, and has submitted a transfer request to leave.

Meanwhile, Gakpo is not the only Reds winger who looks likely to leave this summer with another international star making it clear he will “have to look elsewhere” after a frustrating spell at Anfield.

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