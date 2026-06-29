Paris Saint-Germain have now opened talks over a potential deal for Yan Diomande as one of FOUR statement signings at the Parc des Princes this summer, though TEAMtalk understands this could open the door for Bradley Barcola to make a blockbuster switch to Anfield.

Sources confirm that Diomande’s camp have informed Liverpool that the French champions are his preferred destination if he leaves Germany this summer.

Liverpool have been working extensively behind the scenes on a deal for the Ivory Coast sensation for several months, having tracked his development closely since last year, and had emerged as one of the leading contenders for his signature.

Liverpool always believed that if Diomande chose to move to the Premier League, Anfield would be his destination.

However, they also recognised they faced fierce competition from Europe’s elite, particularly Bayern Munich and PSG, and those fears are now becoming a reality following a critical 24 hours in the saga.

That’s after sources confirmed that PSG have now formally opened discussions to establish what a deal for Diomande would require, while Diomande’s representatives have also made Liverpool aware that, should he leave RB Leipzig this summer, his priority would be a move to the Parc des Princes.

The development represents a significant setback for Liverpool, who had been accelerating their plans in an effort to avoid precisely this scenario.

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Liverpool could turn attention to Bradley Barcola

Indeed, we can reveal that one of the key reasons Liverpool were desperate to conclude a deal before the World Cup was to prevent the transfer developing into a multi-club auction once Europe’s biggest sides intensified their interest.

The Reds had last week lodged a package worth around €100million (£86.3m / $114m) for the star, though Leipzig have remained steadfast throughout negotiations.

The Bundesliga club have consistently valued Diomande closer to €130million (£112.2m / $148.2m) and, more importantly, have maintained that their preference is for the winger to remain in Germany for at least another season before committing to a new long-term contract.

That stance has not changed.

PSG, however, have been hugely encouraged by the latest developments and close links between their transfer advisor, Luis Campos, and former Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, who is Chairman of the Supervisory Board, have strengthened the Ligue 1 side’s belief that a deal is there to be done.

Furthermore, sources say the Ligue 1 champions are delighted to learn they are the player’s preferred destination and now believe they are in a commanding position as exploratory talks continue.

Luis Enrique views Diomande as one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe, and the French giants are already planning how he would fit into their evolving squad.

TEAMtalk understands PSG’s pursuit of Diomande will have significant consequences for several current players.

The clearest casualty could be Bradley Barcola.

The France World Cup star was left frustrated by his reduced role during PSG’s Champions League run-in, where he found himself increasingly used from the bench.

Sources indicate he has already made it clear he will seek a move if he cannot secure a guaranteed first-team role next season.

Interest in Barcola is already intense across Europe, including from Liverpool, and Diomande’s arrival would only strengthen the likelihood of his departure.

We have reported previously how Liverpool have identified Barcola, 23, as a potential alternative to Diomande, and reports suggest he is valued in the region of €90million (£77.6m / $102.6m).

Reds boss Andoni Iraola reportedly ‘loves’ Barcola and this could be the Spaniard’s big chance to bring him to Anfield.

PSG pushing to seal FOUR statement signings

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that PSG’s simultaneous pursuit of Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche is viewed as an entirely separate deal.

The French champions see Akliouche as the natural successor to Lee Kang-in, who is now closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid, rather than direct competition for Diomande.

PSG are also reshaping their attacking options following Goncalo Ramos’ club-record move to AC Milan.

TEAMtalk understands Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi has emerged as one of the leading names under consideration to bolster Enrique’s forward options, with work continuing behind the scenes on that front.

The Paris club’s ambitions do not stop there.

Sources have told TEAMtalk they also believe they are well placed in the race for Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi.

As previously revealed, Lille would be receptive to a sale provided the deal included a loan back for the coming season, an arrangement that is understood to appeal to PSG as they plan for the long term.

Any move for Bouaddi could ultimately depend on midfield departures.

Fabian Ruiz continues to attract interest from elsewhere in Europe, but TEAMtalk understands Luis Enrique would ideally like to retain the Spain international for at least another season, valuing his experience within a youthful squad.

For Liverpool, though, the immediate focus remains on Diomande.

The Reds have invested significant time in pursuing the 21-year-old and remain admirers of his immense potential.

But with PSG now holding the player’s preference, having opened talks over a deal, and Leipzig still determined to keep him unless their lofty valuation is met, Liverpool face an increasingly difficult battle to revive a move that, only weeks ago, looked firmly within their grasp.

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