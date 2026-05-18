Liverpool’s hopes of bringing Yan Diomande to Anfield this summer as their dream successor to Mohamed Salah have suffered a significant blow after the winger released an interview explaining exactly why he expects to stay at RB Leipzig – while sources have also explained why a move to sign the teenager may now be put on the backburner for 12 months.

The Reds will bid farewell to club icon Salah on Sunday after nine, largely incredible, years at Anfield. Having scored 257 goals in Liverpool colours and having helped them win eight major honours in that time, the Egyptian will depart Merseyside as a bona fide club legend.

Salah, though, will not be leaving quietly, and his outspoken comments on the club’s decline under Arne Slot have been compared to letting off a grenade at Anfield.

While Salah’s comments could well have serious repercussions for Slot, the long-term focus for Liverpool is on finding a player capable of stepping into his very sizeable shoes.

And for several months, our sources have reported on interest in Leipzig’s explosive teenage star Diomande.

Indeed, as far back as December, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher had revealed Reds officials were in what was described as ‘almost daily contact’ with the winger’s entourage over a potential move to Anfield.

And while Diomande himself appeared to welcome a move to Anfield, naming the Reds as a dream next club when questioned on a live stream in January, the player has now gone back on those comments in recent interviews.

Now in his strongest interview yet, Diomande has appeared to have done a complete 180 – and now insists he’s set to stay at the Red Bull Arena.

When asked by Fussball Transfers if he plans to stay at Leipzig, Diomande stated: “Yes!”

With no release clause in his deal and with a contract not expiring until 2030, the €100m (£87m, $116.5m) rated star elaborated further by adding: “I’m under contract in Leipzig and I enjoy playing here. But after that, nobody knows what will happen.

“Everyone has ambitions, including me. My dream is to play at the highest level possible.”

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Liverpool told why Diomande deal may need to wait 12 months

While Diomande’s comments leave open the possibility of a future move, Fletcher recently revealed why the Bundesliga side are determined to keep the player for at least another season – and could try and make Liverpool wait before they allow a player, regarded by the Red Bull Group as their greatest discovery since Erling Haaland, to move to Anfield.

As a result, the German club are open to discussions regarding a future transfer, in the belief that Diomande’s value will only continue to rise as he gains more experience at the highest level.

To that end, sources indicate they would prefer to tie him to a new contract with a significant release clause rather than sanction an immediate exit this summer.

A compromise could yet emerge, with the possibility of a deal being structured for the summer of 2027.

Liverpool and Leipzig, of course, have form for this, having come to a similar arrangement in the 2018 transfer of Naby Keita to Anfield.

Liverpool are understood to be exploring all avenues, including structured payments or add-ons. Though they recognise the challenge of meeting Leipzig’s demands in the current window, Diomande remains their number one target.

Personal terms with Diomande are not expected to be an obstacle, as the player is attracted by the prospect of joining one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Despite that, sources insist he remains the Reds’ No.1 target to step into Salah’s shoes.

He is seen as the ideal fit for their system and a player very much worthy of stepping into Salah’s sizeable shoes, having scored 13 times and added 10 assists from 36 appearances this season.

In terms of an alternative, the Reds’ chances of completing a daring raid on Paris Saint-Germain have been boosted by two reports emerging from France, though the operation could once again set them back as much as €100m.

Alternatively, sources have also indicated on Monday that Borussia Dortmund are open to the sale of one of their own €70m-rated assets, with the player’s deal due to expire in just over 13 months.

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