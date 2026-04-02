Liverpool on red alert as £87m Yan Diomande alternative talks up ‘dream’ transfer

Rayan is an alternative to Yan Diomande for Liverpool

Liverpool remain extremely keen on RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande as they prepare for Mohamed Salah’s exit, though Brazilian star Rayan is another option being considered.

Salah announced on March 24 that he will be ending his glittering nine-year spell at Liverpool this summer. The Egyptian’s contract was due to run for another year, but both parties have agreed to terminate it early.

Liverpool have drawn up a list of potential successors for their iconic star, but they will likely need to sign at least one new forward to replace his goals and wider influence.

We revealed on March 26 that Liverpool are advancing talks for Diomande, and that Red Bull chief Jurgen Klopp could aid his move to Anfield.

Bournemouth’s Rayan is another winger on Liverpool’s shortlist. Sources confirmed to us on March 18 that Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been dazzled by Rayan’s start at the Vitality Stadium.

We understand those elite clubs are closely monitoring the 19-year-old’s development ahead of potential talks in the future.

In an interview with Globo Esporte, Rayan has now revealed his long-term plans lie away from Bournemouth.

“It is every player’s dream to be on a high-level shelf,” he admitted.

“Bournemouth presented a very good project to me. By doing a good job there, whether other clubs are watching or not, they will pay attention.”

Bournemouth paid Vasco da Gama £24.7million for Rayan in January, and he has gone on to register two goals and one assist in eight appearances so far.

The deal looks set to make Bournemouth huge profit in the future, as the teenager has adapted quickly to the demands of the Premier League.

He has huge potential, and sources suggest he could end up leaving Bournemouth for a whopping €100m (£87m / $115m).

But Bournemouth are expected to keep Rayan for at least one season so they properly reap the rewards of his capture.

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Liverpool spy Leipzig double deal

Returning to Diomande, Liverpool could sign the Ivorian alongside his Leipzig team-mate Castello Lukeba this summer.

Leipzig have given Liverpool the green light to sign French centre-back Lukeba.

We have reported extensively on Diomande’s prospective transfer to Anfield over the last few months. Sources confirmed to us on March 10 that Liverpool are plotting an early bid for the wide man to beat other clubs to his services.

We revealed in February that Liverpool are the ‘most advanced’ Premier League club in the chase for Diomande, ahead of other suitors such as Man Utd and Arsenal.

Liverpool: Man Utd threat; Konate update

Meanwhile, Liverpool could miss out on a £70m Premier League magician as he reportedly ‘dreams’ of joining Man Utd.

Tensions between Ibrahima Konate and Liverpool are understood to be reaching breaking point as his contract deadline edges closer.

Liverpool and United are planning their response as Madrid advance on the signing of a top German star.

Plus, Fabrizio Romano has handed FSG a serious transfer setback.