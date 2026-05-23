Liverpool find ‘explosive’ £86m Diomande alternative as Man Utd battle begins

Liverpool have identified an in-form Premier League winger as an alternative to RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande, while Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are also competing with Manchester United for a Juventus star, as per reports.

Liverpool are searching for an elite right winger who can succeed from the legendary Mohamed Salah next season. After being told Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise is not for sale, they turned their attention to Diomande.

However, Leipzig intend to keep the Ivorian for another year to aid his development and maximise profit. This has supposedly seen Liverpool lock onto a winger already shining in England…

Liverpool plot Bournemouth talks

Bournemouth have already sold Antoine Semenyo for big money, and his replacement, Rayan, could soon be next.

According to Anfield Index, who cite reports emerging from Brazil, Liverpool hold ‘genuine interest’ in Rayan and might make a bold summer move for him.

The 19-year-old has adapted brilliantly to the Premier League since joining Bournemouth in January, having registered five goals and two assists in his first 14 appearances.

Not only is Rayan on Liverpool’s radar, he has also forced his way into the Brazil squad in time for the World Cup.

The report describes Rayan as an ‘explosive’ talent, but adds that it could be ‘dangerous’ for Liverpool to swoop for him when he has such limited top-level experience.

We revealed on March 18 that Liverpool are among the elite clubs to have shortlisted the teenager ahead of potential talks in the future.

However, Bournemouth are protected by Rayan’s huge €100m (£86m) release clause, which is the same as Diomande’s price tag.

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Man Utd transfer tussle

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race for Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Recent reports in the Italian press have claimed United are already preparing a €58m (£50m) ‘offer’ for Bremer, but Liverpool have burst into contention.

Juve want to keep the defender by tying him down to fresh terms. However, he is set to ‘listen to potential offers’ after playing alongside Rayan at the World Cup.

Liverpool see Bremer as a potential successor for Virgil van Dijk, while United need a more reliable defender to replace injury-hit duo Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

Second defender link

Transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke has revealed Liverpool’s interest in Levi Colwill of Chelsea.

He told Football Insider: “Liverpool would love to capitalise on Levi Colwill’s contract situation at Chelsea.

“I don’t see any chance of it happening, in all honesty.

“Liverpool are long-term admirers of Colwill, going back to the time when Jurgen Klopp was the head coach, he was very interested in bringing him to Anfield.

“But he saw any potential move blocked by Chelsea.

“There’s no panic at Chelsea with regard to his future, he’s just come back from a long-term injury and that’s been the focus really for Colwill at the moment.”