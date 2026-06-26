Liverpool set sights on new €40m winger as Yan Diomande ‘bid’ shut down

Norway World Cup star Andreas Schjelderup is a new winger being considered by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports, while the Reds’ latest offer for top target Yan Diomande has been debunked.

Liverpool began the process of revamping their winger ranks by beating Newcastle United to the capture of Victor Munoz, sealing a €40million (£34.5m) deal. Munoz will provide Cody Gakpo with competition and cover on the left flank.

However, Liverpool remain on the hunt for more additions in wide areas. Anfield hero Mohamed Salah has departed on a free transfer, and Gakpo might have to help out Alexander Isak at centre-forward until Hugo Ekitike returns from his Achilles injury.

Liverpool are pressing hard to forge an agreement for RB Leipzig ace Diomande, though Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claim Benfica’s Schjelderup is also being monitored by Anfield chiefs.

Liverpool and Spurs are ‘following’ the 22-year-old forward ahead of opening potential transfer talks, with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Como all interested, too.

Schjelderup featured in Norway’s first two World Cup group matches, which comes after an impressive club campaign with Benfica. He notched 10 goals and seven assists in 43 games as Benfica went unbeaten in the Primeira Liga under Jose Mourinho but still did not manage to lift the title.

Benfica originally paid €14m for Schjelderup, and the report claims he is now worth ‘more than double’, mooting a €30m (£26m) price tag. But earlier on Friday, Portuguese newspaper Record revealed Benfica will only consider offers worth €40m or higher.

Record stated that Spurs have burst into the race for Schjelderup amid competition from Liverpool, interest which has been backed up by TMW.

Returning to Diomande, there was speculation on Thursday afternoon that Liverpool had increased their ‘bid’ to €116m (£100m) after having an opening €100m (£86m) proposal rejected.

But Sky Germany’s Philipp Hinze swiftly shut down this rumour, stating that it is ‘not true’. ‘There has not yet been a second offer’, he added.

Liverpool officials are still debating whether to launch a new bid, which could be worth €116-120m (up to £104m).

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Liverpool weigh up second Yan Diomande offer

An offer worth €120m would certainly get Leipzig thinking about a possible sale, though it might still not be enough.

We revealed on June 19 that Leipzig are holding out for a Bundesliga-record €148m (£128m) fee as they are eager for Diomande to stay for at least one more year.

Even with his massive valuation, Liverpool would much rather sign Diomande than Schjelderup. The latter mainly plays on the left wing, a position Munoz has already bolstered.

Diomande, in contrast, is equally effective on either flank, making him an incredible asset.

Meanwhile, there has been an update on where Salah might go next, with a colossal contract waiting.