New €116m Liverpool bid for Yan Diomande rejected amid record-breaking demands

Liverpool have returned with an improved offer for Yan Diomande but it has been turned down by RB Leipzig as they seek an astronomical fee to sell, according to a report.

Liverpool have already signed Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna for €40million (£34.5m), and Diomande is their next attacking target. The Reds have identified Diomande as an ideal replacement for club legend Mohamed Salah and are willing to spend huge money to land him.

Andoni Iraola’s side opened the bidding at €100m (£86m), as Leipzig had previously been tipped to sell for that fee this summer.

However, Leipzig knocked the proposal back, insisting they want to keep the Ivorian for at least one more season.

Reports in the German media stated on Wednesday that Liverpool were preparing to submit a new bid for Diomande worth €120m (£103m). As per Bild, Liverpool have actually put slightly less than that figure on the table, offering €116m (£100m) in a fresh twist.

But Liverpool’s bid has once again been snubbed. Leipzig hope fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain will launch an offer of their own to further drive up the price.

It was claimed on Wednesday that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – who now works as Red Bull’s head of global football – has an agreement in place with Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer not to sell the 19-year-old this summer.

Although, that stance will soften if truly ridiculous money is offered. We revealed on Friday that Leipzig will finally let Diomande leave if Liverpool break the Bundesliga record for biggest sale, which currently stands at a whopping €148m (£127.5m).

While Liverpool are slowly edging towards that sum, it would be a major risk if they actually paid €148m for Diomande.

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€148m Diomande deal would be questionable

Yes, he has sublime potential, but he only has 18 months’ worth of experience playing in a top-five European league.

Some Liverpool fans will likely want the club to move for a slightly older winger with more experience at the top level. PSG’s 23-year-old ace Bradley Barcola is one alternative being considered by Anfield chiefs.

Liverpool have also been tipped to enter talks for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh if Diomande proves unattainable. Liverpool’s interest in Minteh remains even after the sacking of Arne Slot, who worked with the 21-year-old at Feyenoord.

Plus, Iraola’s side could enter the race for a £60m-rated Tottenham Hotspur defender, according to a report.