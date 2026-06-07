Liverpool are keen to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield this summer

Liverpool could use one of their stars as a makeweight in a big-money deal for dream target Yan Diomande, while a frustrated Reds forward has threatened to leave if Andoni Iraola doesn’t guarantee him minutes.

Club chiefs moved quickly to agree a deal with former Bournemouth boss Iraola after they decided to sack Arne Slot, and now he is set to oversee a busy window.

One of the biggest tasks Liverpool have is to fill the void that’ll be left by Mo Salah, who has announced he is leaving, and Diomande is the player they want most.

Gakpo, Diomande SWAP deal could be explored

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last year that Liverpool were leading the race for RB Leipzig star Diomande, having what sources described as daily contact with his representatives over a summer 2026 transfer.

The 19-year-old notched a hugely impressive 13 goals and 11 assists for Leipzig this season, and is viewed by Liverpool as a long-term Salah successor.

However, luring him from Leipzig has not proved easy.

The German club reportedly value Diomande at a whopping £120million – and Liverpool are exploring various ways to try and negotiate a lower fee.

As revealed in an update today, one avenue they could potentially go down is using Cody Gakpo in a deal, as discussions between Liverpool and Red Bull continue.

The Reds are not actively looking to sell the Dutch international, but we understand he is not considered untouchable and the club would listen if a significant offer arrived.

Gakpo endured a difficult 2025/26 campaign, while at the same time witnessing the remarkable emergence of 17-year-old Reds winger Rio Ngumoha.

Sources have informed us that Gakpo is unhappy about the prospect of finding himself behind teenager in the pecking order next season.

The 27-year-old is understood to have voiced those concerns to people close to him, with his camp now carrying out due diligence on potential opportunities elsewhere should Liverpool become open to his departure.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are among the Premier League sides informed of developments, while AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have also been spoken to by intermediaries exploring the market.

Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce have both been alerted to Gakpo’s availability should Liverpool’s stance soften

Crucially, RB Leipzig have also been made aware of his situation, and it will be interesting to see whether Gakpo becomes a part of negotiations for Diomande.

Liverpool would clearly need to offer a transfer fee plus Gakpo, however.

READ NEXT – Liverpool chosen by £120m phenom as Fabrizio Romano declares ‘DEAL ON’

Liverpool star says he’ll ‘have to look elsewhere’

Gakpo isn’t the only Liverpool star who’s getting frustrated.

Federico Chiesa has now told new manager Iraola that he is ready to ‘look elsewhere’ if his minutes don’t increase.

The 28-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer of 2024, has never nailed down a spot in the team and started just one Premier League match this season.

Chiesa has made clear that he wants that to change under Liverpool’s new management. Otherwise, he’s ready to leave.

The Italian international was a target for Juventus in January, and it remains to be seen whether his former club come back in for him again.

“I’ve played very little since the start of 2026,” Chiesa said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I have a great relationship with Liverpool. In January, the club and Slot told me I couldn’t leave, they needed me, partly for numerical reasons. We were in a tight spot. I understood the situation and I was left smiling. Liverpool is always talked about, last year they helped me win the Premier League.

“Liverpool had informed me, but then the negotiations with Juve didn’t come to fruition.

“I repeat… I want to play. If I don’t find consistency in the Premier League, I’ll have to look elsewhere.

“I barely played in my first year at Liverpool, and in the last season, very little. I’ll go on a training camp in the US, then I’ll talk to the club and the new manager, Iraola, and we’ll see.

“I’m open to anything, the important thing is to play. I’m not so presumptuous as to say: I have to be a starter. I’m ready to fight for a place, anywhere.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Inter official confirms interest in Liverpool midfielder

In other news, Inter Milan director, Piero Ausilio, has publicly confirmed that the Nerazzurri are keen to bring Liverpool star Curtis Jones to the San Siro this summer.

“It’s no secret we’re following Curtis Jones. He’s a player we like, we’re not hiding. We will see the developments.” He told reporters.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, confirmed Inter’s interest in a report on May 22, in which he also stated that Jones is ‘increasingly open’ to moving to Italy.

Aston Villa have also been keeping an eye on Jones’ situation, but we understand his preference would be to join Inter, rather than another Premier League side.

READ MORE – REAL REASON Chelsea rejected Iraola revealed – it won’t concern Liverpool one bit