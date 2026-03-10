Liverpool are prepared to make an early move for highly-rated winger Yan Diomande as they look to stay ahead of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The RB Leipzig teenager has emerged as one of the most exciting young wide players in Europe, and sources have confirmed that Liverpool are internally discussing the possibility of pushing forward with a move as soon as this summer.

Importantly, we understand the Merseyside club’s interest is not fully dependent on the future of Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are planning for the long-term succession of the Egyptian star, but even if Salah remains at Anfield beyond the summer window, which does now look less and less likely, we are told the Reds would still be keen to bring Diomande in.

Diomande has been in exceptional form in recent weeks, and his performances have only strengthened Liverpool’s conviction that he could become a major star.

The 19-year-old has registered either a goal or an assist in each of his last four appearances. Liverpool scouts have been present for all of those matches as they continue to build a detailed profile on the Ivory Coast international.

Despite the excitement surrounding him, clubs are still conducting extensive due diligence. Diomande has only been playing top-flight football in Europe for just over 12 months, meaning potential suitors are eager to gather as much live data as possible before committing to a major transfer.

Sources indicate that Diomande is well aware of Liverpool’s interest, and those close to the player have encouraged the Premier League giants to make their move.

Liverpool’s recruitment team are also conscious that they may not have the race to themselves for long.

Bayern Munich are admirers of Diomande, though at this stage the German champions are hesitant to fully commit due to their existing options on the wings, including Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.

Another factor is RB Leipzig’s valuation, which is believed to sit around the €100million (£86.5m / $116.5m) mark.

However, Bayern are far from the only club monitoring the situation. We understand that reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona, have all continued to scout Diomande extensively since the turn of the year.

Despite the mounting speculation, Diomande himself is understood to be relaxed about the situation.

Yan Diomande to receive early Liverpool approach – sources

Sources say the starlet is open regarding his future and would have no issue waiting until after the next World Cup finals before making a definitive decision on the next step in his career, where he is expected to feature prominently for the Ivory Coast national football team.

For Liverpool, though, the strategy may be to move sooner rather than later. With rival interest building and Diomande’s stock continuing to rise, Anfield decision-makers believe an early approach could prove decisive in winning the race for one of Europe’s most coveted young attackers.

The player put Liverpool on alert in January by admitting his father is a fan of the club, and that he would love to shine at Anfield.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also scouted Diomande, but we revealed on February 16 that Liverpool’s interest in the most advanced out of any English club.

Last month, we debunked claims that the Reds have already reached an agreement with Diomande on personal terms. While sources state that ‘nothing is agreed’, Liverpool remain in a strong position to get the deal done.

