Liverpool could sign RB Leipzig hotshot Yan Diomande via a player-plus-cash offer, a report has revealed, while a Borussia Dortmund full-back is now considered a ‘top target’ for the Reds.

Liverpool need to sign a new right winger this summer as the legendary Mohamed Salah will leave on a free transfer. His contract had been due to run until June 2027, but the two parties have agreed to end it a year early.

Diomande has emerged as Liverpool’s No 1 objective to bolster their wide ranks after Salah. But Leipzig are demanding €100million (£86m) to sell the Ivorian talent, and they also want him to stay for another season.

It now seems Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has a plan…

Swap could aid Diomande pursuit

Liverpool are considering offering Harvey Elliot in a player-plus-cash deal for Diomande, according to The Telegraph.

As Elliott is rated at £35m, the move could bring down the cost of the Diomande operation to around £51m.

It would also hand Leipzig an immediate replacement, as Elliott can play as a right winger, central midfielder or in the No 10 role.

The Englishman has wasted a year at Aston Villa as Unai Emery does not fancy him. Villa have made sure to avoid giving him the necessary game time that would have triggered a £35m permanent move.

Despite Elliott’s struggles at Villa Park, the 23-year-old remains a very talented player, and he has caught Leipzig’s attention previously.

We confirmed on April 21 that Liverpool have begun official transfer talks for Diomande.

But sources informed us on April 24 that Leipzig aim to hand him a new contract, delaying a transfer to Liverpool until 2027.

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Liverpool in for Dortmund star

Dortmund left-back Daniel Svensson has emerged as a ‘top target’ for the Reds, as per German source Fussball Daten.

Liverpool need a new left-back this summer to replace Andy Robertson, who will follow Salah out of Anfield.

Liverpool are competing with Arsenal, Leeds United and several Italian clubs for Svensson, who will cost €40-45m (£34.5-39m).

The 24-year-old Swede ‘dreams’ of moving to the Premier League, which could see those Serie A clubs miss out.

Svensson is aiming to earn £83-100k per week at his new club.

Salah speaks out

Salah has discussed his decision to leave Liverpool during an interview with fellow Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

“I feel to go through the season this is the right thing to do now, and I have peace with it,” he said.

“The season was tough for all of us… I don’t want to say much.

“I’m happy about it, everything that is going on this season makes me like ‘No, it’s time to go’, so I’m happy.”

Salah went on to admit that he has ‘a lot of options’ for his next club.

“I’m glad that I’m leaving now through a big door as that was something you mentioned to me – ‘leave on your own terms’ – and I still remember those words,” he added.

“Honestly I feel I have a lot to give: physically I feel very good, I played many games this season.

“I didn’t decide yet what I’m going to do, to be fair, I have a lot of options which are good options.”