Liverpool are continuing their efforts to sign RB Leipzig’s brilliant young winger Yan Diomande, with Andoni Iraola emerging as the new driving force behind the potential blockbuster transfer, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old Ivorian has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past 12 months, impressing hugely during his debut Bundesliga season before delivering a masterclass performance for Ivory Coast in their 1-0 victory over Ecuador at the World Cup.

Diomande’s display in Philadelphia – creating five chances, completing four successful dribbles, and winning 11 duels – has further elevated his status – and has underlined Liverpool’s desperation to bring him to Anfield.

This season, the youngster notched 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances, and is widely regarded as one of world football’s most exciting young talents.

TEAMtalk first revealed that the Reds were in what was described as almost daily contact with the winger’s representatives as far back as December.

Now, sources confirm that Liverpool have been in constructive dialogue with Leipzig regarding a summer move. The Reds view the pacy, technically gifted attacker as the perfect long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, capable of operating across the forward line with equal effectiveness.

Iraola, who replaced Arne Slot as Liverpool boss earlier this summer, is understood to be a huge admirer of Diomande’s dynamic style and we can reveal he is not just very much in tune with Richard Hughes’ desire to sign him, but is actively pushing the club’s hierarchy to complete the deal.

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Liverpool, PSG joined by Real Madrid in Diomande race

Leipzig, though, are in no rush to sell and have set a firm minimum valuation of €130m (£112m, $150m). That represents a significant hurdle for Liverpool, as does competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Having signed Diomande from Leganes for €20million (£17.3m / $23.2m) just a year ago, Leipzig are determined to secure a significant profit on their investment.

Despite the high asking price, the attacker remains open to a move to Liverpool, and is said to be excited by the prospect of playing in a top side competing for major honours.

The situation is complicated by strong interest from PSG, however.

The European champions are also monitoring the player closely and have had their own conversations with Leipzig. Diomande has previously spoken warmly about the prospect of playing in Ligue 1, adding another layer of competition for Liverpool.

Playing for the Champions League winners and under Luis Enrique is understood to be hugely attractive to Diomande, too.

With the World Cup still ongoing, any resolution is unlikely before the tournament concludes.

Nevertheless, the transfer saga is expected to dominate headlines throughout the summer window.

The interest is not limited to Liverpool and PSG though, sources have stated that Real Madrid could come calling and have been showing signs of interest in recent weeks.

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