Sources have confirmed that a move to Liverpool holds genuine appeal for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, with personal terms unlikely to derail any potential deal, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old Ivorian has emerged as one of the Reds’ primary targets this summer as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah.

Diomande has been on Liverpool’s radar for well over a year, with scouts having monitored his rapid progress in the Bundesliga. Back in December, we exclusively revealed that the Reds were in what was described by sources as daily contact over a deal.

What started as a tentative interest has now crystallised into a concrete pursuit. With Salah set to depart Anfield at the end of the season, Liverpool view the versatile wide man as an ideal long-term replacement capable of delivering both goals and assists from the flank.

The teenager’s explosive pace, direct dribbling and clinical finishing have made him a standout performer for Leipzig since his arrival last summer.

Diomande has notched an impressive 12 goals and seven assists in 29 Bundesliga appearances this season, putting him on the radar of multiple top sides.

His ability to operate on either wing offers significant tactical flexibility, something Liverpool boss Arne Slot is known to prize highly as he looks to reshape his attacking options.

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Liverpool face £87m hurdle to perfect Salah successor

However, any deal for Diomande will not come cheaply.

Leipzig are determined to extract a fee as close to €100million (£87m / £117m) as possible for their prized asset.

Club officials are also keen to tie Diomande down to an improved contract that would include a substantial release clause, effectively raising the bar for potential suitors and protecting their investment in one of Europe’s brightest young talents.

Liverpool, for their part, remain confident that personal negotiations would proceed smoothly should they meet the Germans’ valuation.

To that end, my colleague Graeme Bailey revealed on Tuesday that FSG were ready to sanction the move and open negotiations.

With the player himself said to be excited by the prospect of joining the Premier League giants, the ball now lies firmly in the court of the two clubs.

Whether Liverpool are prepared to go to such heights in the transfer market remains to be seen, but the clear message from Anfield is that Diomande represents a priority as they seek to maintain their status among Europe’s elite.

Talks are expected to intensify in the coming weeks as the summer window looms.

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