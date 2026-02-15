Luis Diaz to help Liverpool sign phenomenal €100m forward in record-breaking deal – journalist

Luis Diaz could prove key to Liverpool signing electric winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, as a journalist has predicted the transfer dominoes that could fall, and with a second report having made a ‘guarantee’.

Diaz left Liverpool last summer by joining Bayern Munich in a huge €75million (then £65.5m) deal. The transfer helped Liverpool to fund their record £125m swoop for Alexander Isak.

Diaz has been fantastic in Germany, having notched 19 goals and 15 assists in 32 appearances so far. The Colombian winger has formed part of a deadly forward line alongside Harry Kane and Michael Olise this season.

Liverpool have now been given a major boost as German reporter Christian Falk has explained how Diaz’s superb form could help Diomande move to Anfield rather than Bayern.

“I heard that Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested and can afford him [Diomande],” Falk wrote in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

“Bayern Munich don’t need a “Plan A”, they need a “Plan B”; so €100m for a Plan B behind Diaz is just too much money.”

Diomande is due to become Leipzig’s new record sale, with his €100m (£87m / $119m) price tag set to eclipse Josko Gvardiol’s €90m move to Manchester City.

Our sources laughed off suggestions Diomande could leave Leipzig for just €60m (£52m / $71m) in January.

We can confirm that Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal have all been scouting Diomande, while also opening talks with his camp to register their interest.

Out of those clubs, Liverpool appear to be in pole position. On January 10, the 19-year-old said: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

Diomande could be next big Liverpool arrival

On February 7, trusted Liverpool journalist James Pearce reported that an elite winger is ‘destined’ to join Arne Slot’s side this summer, with Diomande high on their wish list.

As Diomande can play on either flank, he could replace Cody Gakpo in the starting lineup or help Liverpool eventually move on from Mohamed Salah.

On Friday, fellow Liverpool reporter David Lynch made the ‘guarantee’ that Diomande is on Liverpool’s radar. Lynch added that Liverpool could ‘move earlier’ for the Ivorian than usual so they do not miss out on him to United, City or Arsenal.

Lynch explained how Liverpool would normally wait a few more years before spending such big money on an attacker, but all clubs are moving earlier these days – ramping up the pressure even higher.

