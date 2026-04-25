Liverpool have held fresh discussions for RB Leipzig superstar Yan Diomande, according to a report, and he might not be the only electric forward to arrive at Anfield this summer.

Diomande only joined Leipzig from Spanish second-tier side Leganes last summer but has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s best winger prospects. So far this season he has notched 13 goals and nine assists in 33 appearances for Leipzig.

Diomande has completed 106 dribbles this term, the most in the German Bundesliga. Indeed, only Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal has managed more across Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Diomande is right-footed but is extremely effective on either flank as he can take on defenders in any direction. Liverpool see the Ivory Coast international as a perfect successor for Anfield icon Mohamed Salah on the right wing.

We confirmed on Tuesday that Liverpool have entered talks with both Diomande’s camp and Leipzig over a prospective deal.

As per the latest from German outlet Bild, Liverpool have held a new ‘meeting’ with the Leipzig hierarchy to discuss Diomande.

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as Liverpool’s main competitors for the 19-year-old, as they have also begun talks with Leipzig.

Manchester United previously registered their interest with Diomande’s entourage, though Bild report that a move to Old Trafford has ‘gone cold’.

United are prioritising a move for a top midfielder to replace Casemiro, with Elliot Anderson, Aurelien Tchouameni and Carlos Baleba all prime targets.

Leipzig have yet to receive a ‘concrete offer’ for Diomande, but one could soon arrive from Liverpool and PSG.

Leipzig have told the teenager’s suitors that it will take a massive €100million (£87m) bid to sign Diomande.

Sources confirmed to us on Wednesday that Diomande is open to joining Liverpool, and that personal terms will not be an issue.

However, we explained on Friday how Liverpool’s swoop for the attacker might be delayed. Leipzig are trying to tie him down to a new contract before agreeing a big sale in summer 2027.

We revealed on April 15 that in addition to finding Salah’s replacement, Liverpool are hunting a second forward signing in the wake of Hugo Ekitike’s injury.

The French striker has ruptured his Achilles and is expected to be out for six to nine months. We understand Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon is a prime candidate to join Liverpool alongside Diomande.

Gordon grew up supporting Liverpool, and the chances of him leaving Newcastle are growing.

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Liverpool, Bayern, Arsenal all chasing Gordon

The 25-year-old can operate as a left winger or false nine, making him an attractive target for Liverpool.

Bayern Munich have joined the race for Gordon, but Liverpool’s interest has been described as a ‘problem’ for the Bavarians.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on the England star. His potential suitors are expected to offer around £75m, whereas Newcastle want £95-100m.

Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye is another forward Liverpool are considering. But Everton would make it extremely difficult for Liverpool to sign their biggest asset.

Liverpool have also been made ‘aware’ of the opportunity to sign a top Serie A performer, according to Paul Joyce.