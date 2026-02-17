Liverpool are best-placed to bring Yan Diomande to the Premier League, despite rival interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, and the RB Leipzig star has once again discussed the Anfield club.

Diomande looks set to make Leipzig huge profit this summer. They paid Spanish outfit Leganes €20million for his services in July last year, and his value has since skyrocketed to €100m (£87m / $118m).

Diomande has rapidly emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting forwards. The winger, who can shine on either flank, has notched nine goals and six assists in 24 appearances this season.

There are similarities with Manchester City star Jeremy Doku as Diomande is rapid and skilful, allowing him to take on opposition defenders with relative ease.

Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal are the main English clubs trying to sign the 19-year-old, while Paris Saint-Germain are also in the frame.

Diomande made headlines last month when he said: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

In a new interview with German outlet Bild, Diomande clarified his comments by saying: “People made it out to be my dream club, but first and foremost, it’s my dad’s favourite club.

“It was always his great wish to see me play there someday because he loves the atmosphere at Anfield.

“He always raved about Steven Gerrard. I was too young to see him play. We didn’t even have a TV at home for a long time.

“I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, but my dream club right now is Leipzig.”

According to reports in Germany, United see Diomande ‘as the missing piece of the puzzle’ for their attack.

However, they are at serious risk of missing out on him to rivals Liverpool. We revealed on Monday that Liverpool hold the ‘most advanced’ interest in Diomande.

Liverpool see the Ivory Coast ace as a great player to help them move on from Mohamed Salah, given his ability to play on either side.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool scout Yan Diomande again

Liverpool were among several elite clubs to send scouts to watch Diomande score against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Sources have previously confirmed to our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool and United have made contact with the teenager’s camp to register their interest.

There were suggestions Diomande might leave Leipzig in a €60m (£52m / $71m) deal in January, but these were laughed off by sources.

Luis Diaz may actually help in Liverpool’s pursuit of Diomande. German journalist Christian Falk recently cooled speculation Bayern Munich will move for Diomande, due to the superb form of Diaz.

Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold dig; midfield swoop

Blunt dig aimed at Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold wins over Real Madrid teammates in ‘just two training sessions’

Richard Hughes plots masterclass Liverpool midfielder swoop as elite playmaker target ‘open to all proposals’

Jurgen Klopp’s agent reveals TWO blockbuster Premier League jobs rejected by former Liverpool boss