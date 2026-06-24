Liverpool to submit jaw-dropping new Yan Diomande bid as Klopp ‘agreement’ revealed

Liverpool are keen to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield this summer

Liverpool will return with a massive new offer for No 1 winger target Yan Diomande after having their opening proposal rejected by RB Leipzig, according to a report.

Liverpool see Diomande as the perfect young winger to help them move on from Anfield icon Mohamed Salah, who has departed on a free transfer. Diomande is only 19 years old but is already a frightening dribbler and has world-class potential.

Clearly, the teenager will have to develop into a deadly finisher to get anywhere close to Salah’s level, though Liverpool view him as one of the best young forwards in the world.

That is why Andoni Iraola’s side offered a huge €100million (£86m) for Diomande recently. Many were under the impression €100m would be enough to get the deal done, only for Leipzig to stand firm.

Leipzig want to keep Diomande for at least one more season, resulting in some astronomical valuations. Reports have put Leipzig’s demands at anywhere between €120-148m (£103.5-128m).

As per German outlet Bild (via Sport Witness), Liverpool’s first offer was worth €80m plus €20m in add-ons, and they are poised to launch an improved bid worth €100m plus €20m in bonuses.

Diomande’s agents are pressuring Leipzig to accept Liverpool’s increased proposal as they want their client to secure a blockbuster move to the Premier League.

However, Leipzig are expected to reject Liverpool’s advances once again. Their sporting director, Marcel Schafer, has an ‘agreement’ with Red Bull chief and legendary former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp not to sell Diomande this summer.

But it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool hit a price that Leipzig deem silly to ignore.

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Liverpool not giving up on Yan Diomande

Selling the Ivorian for a price such as €148m would help Leipzig to transform their attack with at least two signings.

We revealed on Sunday that Liverpool are confident Diomande wants to join them, which is why they are pushing so aggressively for his capture.

Recent reports have suggested there is already an ‘agreement’ in place between Diomande and Liverpool over personal terms.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the transfer saga earlier on Wednesday.

Liverpool have been tipped to pursue a Premier League winger if they are forced to give up on landing Diomande.