Liverpool are at growing risk of missing out on Yan Diomande to Paris Saint-Germain, and they are plotting revenge by trying to prise an elite star out of the French capital, according to reports.

Diomande has emerged as Liverpool’s No 1 target to replace Mohamed Salah in recent months. The two-footed winger has dazzled Anfield recruitment staff by notching 13 goals and nine assists in 33 appearances for RB Leipzig so far this season.

Diomande has also established himself as the second most effective dribbler in Europe’s top five leagues, behind only Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal.

We confirmed on April 21 that Liverpool have begun official transfer talks over a potential €100million (£87m) deal for Diomande.

However, there has been a major twist in the transfer pursuit as PSG are pushing hard to land the Ivorian first.

French outlet Foot Parisien report that PSG adviser Luis Campos has ‘taken a shine’ to Diomande and is ‘targeting’ him in a statement summer deal.

German outlet Bild revealed recently that PSG have joined Liverpool in opening talks for Diomande.

However, Foot Parisien state that PSG will have to make a big-money ‘sacrifice’ to fund the 19-year-old’s arrival, and that looks set to be Bradley Barcola.

The Frenchman is rated very highly by PSG, but the Ligue 1 giants would rather sell him than Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool journalist David Lynch reported last week that the Reds are keen on Barcola, Doue and Kvaratskhelia as they try to revamp their winger options.

And with Barcola likely on the market, he is fast emerging as Liverpool’s No 1 alternative to Diomande.

Valuations of Barcola vary, with some reports claiming he will cost €100m, whereas others suggest he might be available for €71m (£61.5m).

We can confirm that Liverpool have already made approaches for both Barcola and Doue. When those approaches were made in March, Liverpool were told the pair are ‘not for sale’, but that could change if Diomande heads to the Parc des Princes.

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Barcola future tied to Diomande’s

Anfield Watch claimed recently that there is a ‘real chance’ Barcola will join a new club this summer, and that Liverpool see his signing as a ‘real opportunity’.

Barcola’s future will ultimately depend on where Diomande ends up.

Diomande signing a new contract at Leipzig should not be ruled out. We revealed on Friday that Leipzig are aiming to tie the teenager down to a new deal before selling him in the summer of 2027, which has subsequently been confirmed by German journalist Christian Falk.

In addition to signing a new winger, Liverpool are hoping to bolster their centre-half options this summer. They have a quadruple advantage over Tottenham Hotspur after initiating a transfer hijack.

There is increasing speculation Alisson could end his outstanding spell at Anfield, prompting Fabrizio Romano to give his information.