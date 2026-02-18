‘Terrifying’ Liverpool target available for cut-price fee as Man Utd placed on red alert

Liverpool and Manchester United have learned they could sign Yan Diomande for a reduced price this summer depending on RB Leipzig’s success under Ole Werner, according to a report.

Diomande is enjoying a breathtaking debut season at Leipzig, having joined the German side from Spanish outfit Leganes for €20million last summer. So far, the winger has put up 11 goals and seven assists in 34 matches, which includes a hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt in December.

Diomande is emerging as one of Europe’s very best dribblers, while his finishing and decision-making is also improving. He is still only 19 years old and seemingly has world-class potential.

Another attractive trait is the fact Diomande can play on either wing.

Red Bull see Diomande as their best player since Erling Haaland, and have therefore given him a huge price tag. Our sources state that Diomande will cost at least €100m (£87m) to sign, and potentially even as much as €120m (£105m).

But talkSPORT report that the 19-year-old is available for around £80m (€92m), and that fee ‘could come down if Leipzig miss out on Champions League football next season.’

Leipzig currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga, two points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart.

Liverpool are battling Man Utd to bring Diomande to the Premier League. It was claimed on Monday that United see him as ‘the missing piece of the puzzle’ for their attack.

But we understand Liverpool are the ‘most advanced’ club in the chase for Diomande. Liverpool once again sent scouts to watch him score against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

In a boost for Arne Slot’s side, the teenager has twice spoken about a blockbuster move to Anfield. He revealed in January: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

Clarifying his comments earlier this week, Diomande said: “People made it out to be my dream club, but first and foremost, it’s my dad’s favourite club.

“It was always his great wish to see me play there someday because he loves the atmosphere at Anfield.

“He always raved about Steven Gerrard. I was too young to see him play. We didn’t even have a TV at home for a long time.

Yan Diomande could replace Mo Salah

“I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, but my dream club right now is Leipzig.”

Liverpool view Diomande as the perfect player to help them move on from Mohamed Salah, who continues to be linked with a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia.

United, meanwhile, want Diomande to become their new left winger, effectively replacing Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford in the squad.

Football Blog’s scout report of Diomande describes him as a ‘terrifying’ young winger who could be ‘Europe’s next elite dribbler’.

His ‘combination of balance, acceleration and strength’ allows him to breeze past opposition defenders, though he does still need to work on his off-the-ball movement.

