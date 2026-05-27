No 1 Liverpool source confirms £75m winger pursuit amid bizarre Yan Diomande blow

Liverpool have suffered a new setback in their attempts to prise Yan Diomande away from RB Leipzig, with top Anfield journalist Paul Joyce confirming their interest in a second winger.

Liverpool have made Diomande a top target to replace Mohamed Salah this summer. The Ivorian has exploded onto the scene at Leipzig this season, becoming one of Europe’s best and most exciting dribblers.

His record of 13 goals and 10 assists is clearly some way off Salah’s best numbers, but Liverpool believe the 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a world-class winger.

We confirmed on Tuesday that Diomande is on Liverpool’s three-man winger shortlist.

But Leipzig want to keep the player for another year by tying him down to a new contract that includes a release clause.

In another blow for Liverpool, the Mirror report that a legal dispute surrounding Diomande is another reason why he is expected to stay at Leipzig this summer.

Diomande left Maxidel to join Roc Nation Sports in February. However, Maxidel claim he is still contracted to them.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has opened an investigation into the case to find a solution.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are adamant Diomande will not be sold, which explains their huge €100million (£87m) demands.

There have been rumours Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes could use Harvey Elliott to bring that £87m fee down but, as things stand, a different transfer looks more likely.

We revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool are planning to make a £75m move for Newcastle United ace Anthony Gordon.

Gordon and Diomande are joined on Liverpool’s attacking shortlist by Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Times’ Joyce – arguably the best source for Liverpool transfer news – has confirmed our information, reporting that the Reds have joined Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the race for Gordon.

Liverpool chiefs admire the fact the Englishman can play anywhere across the forward line. This versatility means he could help Liverpool move on from Salah, or act as a temporary replacement for Hugo Ekitike at centre-forward.

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Liverpool to step up Gordon move

Joyce adds that Liverpool want to sign two new attackers to replace Salah and Ekitike, which means a second player could follow Gordon to Anfield.

The 25-year-old supported Liverpool growing up and would jump at the chance to move to Anfield, despite his past Everton connections.

But Hughes needs to move quickly to make the transfer a reality.

Gordon has already agreed personal terms with Bayern. Barcelona have ramped up their pursuit of Gordon in recent days, with their sporting director, Deco, holding talks with his agents.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot has been told the ‘priority’ signing he needs to make to keep his job next season.