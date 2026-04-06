Liverpool remain firmly in the hunt for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande, though the teenage winger is prepared to wait until after the World Cup finals before deciding on his future, amid rival interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, TEAMtalk understands.

Diomande is nearing the end of his first full season in European football, having joined Leipzig last summer following a short spell in Spain with Leganes.

His rapid rise has been nothing short of remarkable, with the wide man emerging as one of the game’s most exciting young prospects.

The 19-year-old has delivered an outstanding campaign, contributing 11 goals and six assists, firmly establishing himself as a breakout star on the global stage.

Sources indicate that the Red Bull hierarchy view him as potentially their most exciting talent since former RB Salzburg man Erling Haaland, underlining just how highly he is rated internally.

Leipzig have already moved to protect their prized asset by placing a €100million (£87.3m / $115.5m) valuation on his head — a figure designed both to reflect his potential and to ward off growing interest from Europe’s elite.

Liverpool have been tracking Diomande closely for over six months and have compiled extensive scouting reports, but they are far from alone in the race.

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Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal all keen on Diomande

As previously reported, Liverpool view Diomande as a potential Mo Salah successor, with the iconic forward set to leave Anfield at the season’s end.

But we understand that Man Utd and Arsenal have both made checks on Diomande, while Paris Saint-Germain continue to monitor his situation.

German giants Bayern Munich are also admirers, although they are currently reluctant to meet Leipzig’s lofty asking price. Barcelona, too, are understood to be hesitant if that valuation remains unchanged.

Despite the mounting interest, Leipzig are in no rush to cash in. The Bundesliga side are open to a sale at the right price but are equally prepared to keep Diomande for at least another season.

In fact, discussions have already begun over a new contract as they look to secure his future and strengthen their negotiating position.

With the World Cup looming, Diomande is keen to maintain focus on his development and performances before making any major career decisions — a stance that could set the stage for one of the most closely watched transfer sagas in world football.

A nine-time capped Ivorian international, Diomande looks set to play a key role for Ivory Coast at the World Cup, and will hope to impress against Germany, Ecuador and Curacao in the group stages, at least.

Latest Liverpool news: Alonso ‘waiting’ to replace Slot / Sack under ‘review’

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Arne Slot remains under intense scrutiny and Xabi Alonso remains the leading contender to replace him, should Fenway Sports Group (FSG) choose to part ways with the Dutchman.

And now, a former Premier League CEO has confirmed that ex-Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso is ‘waiting’ for the call from Liverpool. Read his full comments HERE.

This comes after our exclusive update yesterday, in which we revealed that Liverpool have brought forward an end-of-season review into Slot’s position as pressure on him ramps up.

FSG are ready to take action and sources confirm Alonso is the leading candidate to replace him. Some supporters were even heard chanting his name following the Reds’ 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

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