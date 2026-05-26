Liverpool enter talks for dynamite £61m signing as Hughes masterplan leaked

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has formulated a plan to bring down the cost of a deal for Yan Diomande, with two journalists providing updates on the RB Leipzig winger.

Liverpool have made Diomande their No 1 target to replace Mohamed Salah at right wing after the Egyptian played his last game at Anfield on Sunday. Diomande has wowed Liverpool recruitment chiefs by putting up 13 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances for Leipzig this season, while also becoming the second-most effective dribbler in Europe’s top five leagues, behind only Lamine Yamal.

However, Leipzig want to keep Diomande for at least one more season, which has prompted them to give him a huge €100million (£86m) valuation.

Hughes is therefore plotting how to snare Diomande without having to break the bank. Previous reports have suggested he could use Harvey Elliott in a cash-plus-player deal, an idea which has now been confirmed as an option by The Times‘ trusted reporter, Paul Joyce.

Joyce revealed that Liverpool have made the capture of a new winger a ‘priority’, with Diomande ‘high on their list’.

He then added: ‘It stands to reason that Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, would try to chip away at that fee, and the use of Harvey Elliott as part of a swap deal has been mooted.’

Leipzig hold long-term interest in Elliott, so such negotiations would make sense for all parties.

Elliott is free to leave Liverpool this summer after returning from his hugely frustrating loan spell with Aston Villa. The Reds were previously hoping to get £35-40m for the English talent but have dropped his price tag to £25m after Villa decided they did not want him.

Elliott heading to Leipzig for £25m could unlock the door for Liverpool to snare Diomande for £61m.

The fact Elliott can operate as a right winger if needed could also hand Leipzig a temporary replacement for the Ivorian.

On Tuesday morning, Fabrizio Romano confirmed both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Diomande’s camp to try and set up a move.

Bradley Barcola is a backup option for Liverpool in case they miss out on Diomande.

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Diomande, Barcola both eyed by Liverpool

“Then when we talk about wingers, remember what I told you about Liverpool because if Yan Diomande goes to Paris Saint-Germain, Bradley Barcola could really leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. It’s a possibility,” he said.

“Liverpool wanted Barcola in August 2025, but was not possible to proceed, but Liverpool are still there. Liverpool are still interested in Barcola.

“So, Diomande and Barcola, Barcola and Diomande, these are the two main names for Liverpool.

“Obviously, it depends on what happens in this domino effect involving PSG. [If] Diomande eventually goes to PSG then Barcola could become an option for Liverpool, or the opposite could happen with Diomande joining Liverpool instead.”

We can confirm that Anthony Gordon is also on Liverpool’s winger shortlist, with a potential £75m offer in the works.