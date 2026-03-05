A trusted and well-informed source has revealed Liverpool are now locked on to Yan Diomande as their number one target to replace Mo Salah this summer, with a second option off the agenda for the Reds and with a second star now expected to join the Egyptian in leaving Anfield.

Egyptian star Salah broke a 10-game Premier League drought to score his first goal in the competition for the Reds since November 1, though it wasn’t enough to prevent the club falling to a demoralising 2-1 defeat at Wolves. That goal was the 33-year-old’s 253rd in Liverpool colours in what has been a largely glorious nine-season stint on Merseyside.

But with Salah widely expected to depart Anfield this summer, and with TEAMtalk sources making it clear that a high-profile move to Saudi Arabia is in the works this summer, it remains to be seen how many more goals the Egyptian will net in Liverpool colours.

As such, it’s widely documented that sporting director Richard Hughes is doing his due diligence on a number of candidates to replace the iconic Egyptian on the Reds wing.

However, as sources revealed earlier this week, Liverpool’s hopes of luring Michael Olise to Anfield, with the France star regarded as having the ideal profile and metrics needed to step into Salah’s shoes, have been emphatically dismissed. The 24-year-old, who boasts an incredible 20 assists and 13 goals across all competitions, has made it clear he is in no hurry to leave this summer, while Bayern Munich have no desire to sell.

Furthermore, we understand that when the time does come to move on, Olise has already set his sights on arguably the biggest move of them.

Backing up our claims, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg also claims Olise is off the table for the Reds, and now claims FSG’s ‘focus’ has now shifted firmly onto Diomande.

In his post on X, Plettenberg has also revealed that Liverpoool are also likely to say farewell to Italy winger Federico Chiesa this summer after yet another season of relative inactivity.

‘Since a transfer for Michael Olise in the summer is not considered realistic, Liverpool’s Bundesliga focus has shifted to Yan Diomande. 19 y/o is being monitored, and talks have already taken place,’ he wrote, before adding: ‘Liverpool are exploring the market for a high-class winger in the summer, as both Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa could leave the club.’

Diomande transfer to Liverpool comes with a premium price

However, the 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger will come with a considerable cost should Leipzig decide to cash in, and a potential deal looks set to set Liverpool back a hefty £87m ($116m).

‘RB Leipzig are demanding up to €100 million for Diomande. Therefore, a move to FC Bayern is currently also unrealistic,’ Plettenberg explained.

As we previously revealed, Liverpool are the club to have done the most work on Diomande, with the winger having recorded an impressive 10 goals and seven assists this season from 26 games – a G/A every 110.17 minutes he’s been on the field.

Despite reports claiming a personal agreement is in place for him to join Liverpool, sources with knowledge of the player’s situation have dismissed these suggestions to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey.

“As it stands nothing is agreed. The only thing we currently know is that Yan is determined to help Leipzig finish in the top-four before then focusing on the World Cup with Ivory Coast. There is no denying the interest, nobody has. But let’s see how the coming months pan out,” a source close to Diomande’s camp exclusively told us.

In addition, Liverpool are not alone in their pursuit. We have previously confirmed that Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United have all watched Diomande, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

One top-ranking scout from a leading European club explained to us why so many clubs areactively watching him: “With Diomande, unlike most, there is no major back catalogue, he has only been playing top-level football for just over 12 months. So clubs are now doing all the work they can on him.”

We can also confirm that Bayern Munich retain a strong interest in Diomande, though as Plettenberg also stresses, the German champions are wary of his escalating value.

Everything, though, does point towards Diomande moving to an elite club, and it would appear that Liverpool are the club who look most advanced at this stage…

Latest Liverpool news: Huge Arne Slot sack claims; major £113m Salah hit

With regards Salah, the Saudi Pro League is intensifying its pursuit of the Egyptian, with plans well underway to bring the Liverpool icon to the Middle East – though sources can reveal there is a limit to any deal and amid fears the Reds could suffer a £113m financial hit.

Meanwhile, sources can reveal the pressure is continuing to mount on Arne Slot, with the Dutchman’s position under significant scrutiny this summer, and with ‘the only manager FSG want’ as a successor casting a major shadow over Anfield.

With regards the Egyptian’s flagging form this season, we have taken a look at eight factors behind Salah’ sad decline across the 2025/26 campaign.

In other news, Steven Gerrard has urged Slot to make one critical change to the Reds’ starting line-up before their next encounter with Wolves, though recent history suggests the Reds boss won’t listen.

